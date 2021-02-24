Pokemon Go Pikachu: How Good Is Pikachu In Pokemon Go? Know Here

Pikachu is an Electric Pokémon and therefore it is weak against Ground moves. The strongest moveset of Pikachu is Thunder Shock & Wild Charge and it has a Max CP of 938. Pikachu evolves into Raichu. The Pokedex tells that whenever Pikachu comes across something new, it blasts it with a jolt of electricity. If you come across a blackened berry, it's evident that this Pokémon mistook the intensity of its charge.

Also read | Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021

Pokemon Go Pikachu

Also read | AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest

Pikachu is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1060, an attack of 112, a defence of 96 and stamina of 111 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in the Kanto region of Generation 1. Pikachu is weak against Ground-type moves as it is an electric-type Pokemon and it gets boosted by Rain weather. Pikachu's best moves are Quick Attack and Wild Charge (8.25 DPS).

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! came out in 2018 as remakes of the 1998 role-playing video game Pokémon Yellow. They were developed by Game Freak and then the Game Freak, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company published it together for the Nintendo Switch.

Pikachu Evolution and Statistics

Currently, there are a total of 2 Pokemon in the Pikachu family. Pichu evolves into Pikachu which takes 25 candy and Pikachu evolves into Raichu which costs 50 Candy.

Base stats Attack - 112 Defence - 96 Stamina - 111

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 402 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 536 Level 30 Max wild - 804 Level 40 938

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 670 Level 35 (wild) - 871

Max HP Level 40 - 99

Size Height - 0.4 m Weight - 6 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Pokemon Go Update - Season 7 Updates

The Pikachu Libre avatar items will be a reward for Trainers who reach rank 10. Trainers who reach Legend rank will earn avatar items and a pose inspired by Elesa, who made her first appearance in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version. At rank 19, the players will receive an Elite Charged TM, and an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward.

Some of the Pokémon you’ll encounter as you reach certain ranks will be inspired by Elesa. Additionally, players who reach rank 20 are guaranteed to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that is appearing in five-star raids at that time.

Rank 1: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Zebstrika, one of Elesa’s partner Pokémon in the Pokémon RPGs.

Rank 1 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Galvantula, and more.

Rank 10 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Medicham, Frillish, Stunfisk, and more.

Rank 15 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Scraggy, Lampent, and Rufflet. Don’t forget—if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rufflet!

From rank 20 and up: You’ll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that is appearing in five-star raids at that time.

Ace rank and up: You’ll be able to encounter Deino!

Legend rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter a Pikachu Libre. This will be the only time you’ll be able to encounter a Pikachu Libre during the season.

You’ll earn more Candy XL than normal when you catch these Pokémon in GO Battle League reward encounters: Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Medicham, Scraggy, Galvantula, Lampent, and Stunfisk.

Stay tuned for details on the GO Battle League cups to be featured in the second half of Season 7.

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game