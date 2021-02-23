Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus. Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 developed this crossover between both the titles and the game story is set six months after the events that occurred in the original Persona 5. The game is available for the following platforms of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. Read on to know about Persona 5 Strikers Masters Arts.

Persona 5 Strikers Masters Arts

In Persona 5 Strikers, Master Arts are the unique moves that each character can perform in their battles. These are similar to the special moves which are found in fighting games like Tekken and Street Fighter and they require specific inputs in order to execute each move. Master Arts are unlocked as you fight enemies throughout the main story. The more number of battles a player completes, the more they can unlock Master Arts and can have various advantages in combat. Here is a list of Master Arts:

Protagonist Marked Shot - Perform a follow-up after a △ or midair △ gun attack. Wild Rush - Long combo (□□□□□△) that ends with a Persona attack with △. Phantom Shot - □ Normal attack and △ special attack do not consume bullets. You can also perform a special 3-hit shot after a specific attack. Burst Shot - While holding L1 (gun), press and hold R1 to consume the number of bullets to fire powerful shots.

Ryuji Gun Skipping - □□ △ combo to pursue enemies with Captain Kidd at the last hit. Reckless Shove - □ △ combo damage increases and accumulating allows Captain Kidd to add an additional hit to the attack. Sprinter - Increases the speed of accumulating attacks. Spirit - Extends the duration of Guts and increases damage reduction.

Morgana Beast Eyes - □□□□ △ combo to pursue enemies with the last hit. Beckoning Cat - □ Normal attack, △ special attack, and □□□ △ combo can attract enemies when spinning. Miracle Punch - □□ △ combo with chance to trigger super powerful Miracle Punches. Sonic Charge - Transforms into a bus to charge at enemies, creating a shockwave that deals Wind damage.

Ann Don’t Miss It! - □□□□□ combo to pursue enemies with the last hit. Do you like it hot? - During Enchant, you can swing down with △ at the end of △ special attack. Lie Crying - □ △ combo that summons Carmen to cast Tarunda. Strong Flame - Increases flame attack damage and chance to inflict Burn.

Yusuke Scattering Blades of Ice - □□ △ combo to purse enemies with the last hit. Hyper Counter - Using △ (counter) or □□□□ △ combo allows you to increase the number of times you can hit △ special attack for a short duration. World Robbery - □ △ combo to summon Goemon and cast Sukukaja. Hitting more will allow Goemon to cast Masukukaja instead. Freeze Counter - Finishing with △ activates a freezing effect. You can activate it quickly by attacking repeatedly.

Makoto Wheelie Ride - □□ △ combo to pursue enemies with the last hit. End of the Century Rider - △ special attack after Burst is improved. High Voltage - △ special attack after Burst is improved. Heat Riser - Burst is automatically activated when 1MORE or Chase is activated.

Haru Axe Waltz - □□□□ to pursue enemies with the last hit. Thread Axe - □ △ combo that can inflict Dizzy. Sing in the Rain - Increases power and range of all shots. Bullets will also not be expended when pressing and holding the gun button. Etoile - Pressing and holding special attack causes it to gradually become faster and less likely to flinch.

Sophia AI Spinning - □□□□ △ to pursue enemies with the last hit. Catch and Go - Enhances □ normal attack by one level when done at the end of a combo (both on the ground and in the air). Deep Learning - △ Special attack immediately after Just Catch is enhanced. You can also hit repeatedly with □ △ or □□ △ during upgrade. Super Blaster - While holding the L1 gun, press and hold R1 to fire an absorption bullet that heals you when Just Catch is successful.

Zenkichi Wolf’s Bite - △ All attacks during Madness deal Almighty damage. Hunting - △ Increases HP absorption when Madness is not activated. Howl - During Madness, reduces HP loss rate and increases critical rate. Wolves’ Fang - □ △ to pursue enemies with the last hit. The duration of □□ △ hold combo and the number of times that □□□ △ can be hit repeatedly also increases.



