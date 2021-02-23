Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers guide to complete Trapped in Wonderland

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how to finish the mission Trapped in Wonderland in Persona 5 Strikers and how long is Persona 5 Strikers.

Reach the Underground Waterway in Shibuya Jail. In order to complete the Trapped in Wonderland mission, the players will be required to start moving towards the west side of the map. They will then need to pass the area where they encountered Sophia for the first time. Later, they will also need to find a series of drains upon arrival. Try and locate the southernmost drain, which is marked on the map. Double jump there and then locate the Forgotten Desire and finish the side quest. The players will then receive the rewards from Sophia's shop in Persona 5 Strikers. Apart from that the players are also asking about the Persona 5 Strikers jails. We have listed all the information we have about it.

Persona 5 Strikers jails

Shibuya's Jail

Sendai's Jail

Sapporo's Jail

Okinawa's Jail

Kyoto's Jail

Osaka's Jail

Tokyo Jail

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity it is being released all over the globe for next generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

