Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021

Nintendo Switch is a popular gaming platform that is used by millions of players currently. The makers are working with a number of game developers so that their players can get to play a huge variety of games online. Currently, the players have been asking about some of the best upcoming Switch games. To help you guys out, we have listed some of the most interesting upcoming Switch games below. Read more

Nintendo Switch games list 2021

Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury

Release date: February 12, 2021

Genre: Multiplayer platformer

Bravely Default 2

Release date: February 26, 2020

Genre: RPG

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero

Release date: TBC 2021

Genre: Survival / Adventure

Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2

Release date: TBC

Genre: Hack-n-slash

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release date: TBC

Genre: Metroidvania action-adventure video

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Release date: TBC

Genre: Action-adventure game

Monster Hunter Rise

Release date: March 26, 2021

Genre: RPG / Action

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Release date: TBC

Genre: RPG

Cyanide & Happiness Freak Apocalypse: Part 1

Release date: 2021

Genre: Point-and-click adventure game

New Pokemon Snap

Release date: April 30, 2021

Genre: Simulation

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Release date: Summer 2021

Genre: RPG

Cris Tales

Release date: TBC 2021

Genre: RPG

Persona 5 Strikers

Release Date: February 25, 2021

Genre: Action

The Good Life

Release Date: Summer 2021.

Genre: Daily Life Simulator

Shin Megami Tensei V

Release Date: Spring 2021

Genre: SMT action

Apart from the game, the makers are also working on a newer version of the gaming console. Doug Bower from Nintendo America recently debunked all rumours about Switch Pro. He released some details about the Switch Lite and said that the players are certainly loving it. Because of this, the company is not working on new devices currently. But some popular names of the gaming industry do not agree. Nate Drake released a statement on Reset Era that he is "confident about Switch Pro being announced this year". Nathan also hopes for a 2021 launch but no official announcements have been made about the same. The Nintendo Switch Pro might be released with the company’s resolution upgrade tool called DLSS. Because of this, the console could support 4K functionality and have an improved portal mode. Apart from that, there are no official updates or statements about Nintendo Switch.

