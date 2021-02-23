AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest

AC Valhalla is on track to being one of the most played games in recent times. The Norse folklore-inspired game immerses the player in such a fashion that they end up spending hours at a time without realizing it. AC Valhalla has created a rich and deep excursion that is also long, it is filled with quests, events, treasures, and more. Ubisoft also constantly updates the game to provide new content for the players and also to fix the issues to create a smoother gameplay experience. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Burning the Firebrand.

AC Valhalla Burning the Firebrand

Players will come across the Burning the Firebrand quest while searching through the Archives in Jorvik. When they interact with a note on the corner of the table, a cut scene will begin and this AC Valhalla quest will start for them. Check out this AC Valhalla Guide to learn how to complete the Burning the Firebrand Quest:

After the cut scene, the players need to head to the marker which is 270 meters away from their location. Here they will need to figure out their path by using their Odin Sight ability. They will have to enter two houses; in the first house, they will meet a person who will lead them to the other house. Inside the other house, the players will find a priest that will ask them to investigate the Bishop’s quarters. A murder has been committed and the Bishop has passed away. In the Bishop’s Quarters the players will have to investigate the following things:

Carry the bishop's dead body out of the way to find a letter under his body.

Burned books to the right on the ground.

Small cross and broken debris on the ground in the left portion of the quarters.

Now the players need to speak to a minister that is stationed in a heavily guarded place. He is on the top floor of the building and once the players reach this location, they will meet a character called Ingeborg who is a member of the cult that is hunting Eivor, Order of the Ancients.

The person the players need to assassinate in this quest is called Ingeborg, she is also referred to as Firebrand. The marker will lead to the area where this character is located, and the players will have to use the Odin Sight ability to reveal her identity. Once they find her, they need to assassinate her and return to Ljufvina to complete Burning the Firebrand Quest.

