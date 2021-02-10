PS5 DualSense Joypad Controller Has 40,000 Hidden Logos; Have A Look

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most sought-after gaming consoles all around the world. The PS5 officially came out in the United States along with a few other countries early in November last year. It was then released in other parts of the world starting November 19. However, many players are still not able to get the console due to the restocking issue of the next-gen consoles, but those who have acquired PS5 already are going crazy about the new DualSense controller as it constitutes of 40,000 PlayStation logos. Shocking, isn't it? So, here is all you need to know about it

PS5 DualSense Controller has 40,000 logos

A Twitter on the platform shared an image of the DualSense Controller, it has logos scaled across the PS5 controller in micro-sizes. While it looks intriguing, it also displays the amount of time one controller may take during the production phase. This quirk was first spotted by The Verge in its recent report which later was confirmed by Sony Interactive. Also, Trademarked by Sony, DualSense is the successor of DualShock and it is one of the best controllers in the market with some cool features such as quick and easy charging capability, Haptic feedback2, Adaptive triggers2, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design with 40,000 PS5 logo designs.

#PS5 impressions:

- It's large but I love design: took 2 minutes to setup in TOTAL incl vertical stand

- I love that DualSense grips are made of the 4 tiny PS logos

- DualSense can't be described, only experienced: Nothing like it

- PS5's so quiet even after hours of raytracing pic.twitter.com/9E6D9zsOLd — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) December 24, 2020

PS5 DualSense JoyPad features

Haptic feedback2 Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers2 Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone — or by connecting a headset to the 3.5-mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment's notice with the dedicated mute button.

Create a button Capture and broadcast3 your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, "create" offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

Familiar features The DualSense wireless controller retains many DUALSHOCK®4 features, returning for a new generation of play.

Built-in battery Charge and play, now via USB Type-C4.

Integrated speaker Select games take on an extra dimension with higher-fidelity sound effects bursting from the controller.

Motion sensor Bring intuitive motion control to supported games with the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.



