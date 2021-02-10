PS5 DualSense Joypad Controller Has 40,000 Hidden Logos; Have A Look

Quick links:
The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most sought-after gaming consoles all around the world. The PS5 officially came out in the United States along with a few other countries early in November last year. It was then released in other parts of the world starting November 19. However, many players are still not able to get the console due to the restocking issue of the next-gen consoles, but those who have acquired PS5 already are going crazy about the new DualSense controller as it constitutes of 40,000 PlayStation logos. Shocking, isn't it? So, here is all you need to know about it
A Twitter on the platform shared an image of the DualSense Controller, it has logos scaled across the PS5 controller in micro-sizes. While it looks intriguing, it also displays the amount of time one controller may take during the production phase. This quirk was first spotted by The Verge in its recent report which later was confirmed by Sony Interactive. Also, Trademarked by Sony, DualSense is the successor of DualShock and it is one of the best controllers in the market with some cool features such as quick and easy charging capability, Haptic feedback2, Adaptive triggers2, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design with 40,000 PS5 logo designs.
#PS5 impressions:— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) December 24, 2020
- It's large but I love design: took 2 minutes to setup in TOTAL incl vertical stand
- I love that DualSense grips are made of the 4 tiny PS logos
- DualSense can't be described, only experienced: Nothing like it
- PS5's so quiet even after hours of raytracing pic.twitter.com/9E6D9zsOLd
My #dualsense has goosebumps ;) I love this detail :) #playstation5 #ps5 pic.twitter.com/pJmlhIXiwu— Leszek Krupiński ⭕️ (@lisciasty_) February 5, 2021
