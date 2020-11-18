PS5 Not Charging In Rest Mode: How To Turn Off Rest Mode In Next-gen Console?

PlayStation 5 has been making a lot of news after its recent launch in select countries. However, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world's release is set for November 19, 2020. Nevertheless, the lucky gamers who were able to get hold of the next-console have reported several errors and glitches in the PS5 console. One of the most reported glitches with the console is the PS5 not charging in rest mode. This is the reason why many players are wondering about "how to turn off rest mode in PS5?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

PS5 not charging in rest mode

Apart from the storage glitch, complete data loss, prevalent system crashes and more reports have been increasing with time. However, the PlayStation 5 not charging in Rest Mode is seemingly making players want to turn off the Rest Mode which is actually the best way. So, here's how to turn off Rest Mode in PS5.

How to turn off Rest Mode in PlayStation 5?

There are several ways to turn off Rest Mode on the PS5 one of which is through the console's Settings menu. Follow the steps given below to turn it off:

First, open the PlayStation 5 Settings menu.

From there, go to Power Saving settings, then Rest Mode settings

Now, choose the "Don't Put in Rest Mode" this will help you completely turn it off.

The other way to turn off the Rest Mode is by holding down the power button until the PS5 beeps twice, which indicates Rest Mode has been disabled.

There is one more way to turn off Rest Mode on the PlayStation 5. All a user needs to do is hold down the PlayStation button on PS5's new DualSense controller. Now, Navigate to the "Power" button on the menu, and choose to turn off Rest Mode from there.

Use these three ways to turn off the Rest Mode on PS5 until Sony rolls out the further update to fix all the issues.

