PS5 Storage Glitch: PS5 Breaks Due To Storage Rebuilding Issue

Sony’s next-gen consoles, PS5, and PS5 digital editions are available for purchase in stores now. These consoles have had unbelievably high demand and the pre-orders and retail stock sold out almost instantly. Sony also sent the console to reviewers for them to test it out and provide their opinion to their subscribers. Sony shipped out a lot of consoles to some renowned tech reviewers in the industry. One of these tech reviewers discovered a PS5 storage glitch.

PS5 storage glitch

The PS5 has just been released, and people have already got their hands on it. Reviewers were provided early access with the consoles. When a new tech product is released, it isn’t perfect, it needs patches to tackle the issues being faced by the users and the PS5 has encountered a major issue.

Popular tech reviewer ACG faced an issue where its console bricked. This issue was caused by a PS5 memory glitch. Other reviewers were also facing storage rebuild issues with the PS5, but ACG was the only one that experienced the console completely giving up. Another popular name in the tech industry, Jeff Gerstmann experienced an issue with the new console too wherein if he puts the console on rest mode with a game running (Spiderman Remastered) the system completely crashes. Jeff hasn’t experienced the complete death of the console yet.

P.1. At this time my PS5 is 100% dead. I was having the storage rebuild issues others reported but mine escalated to full errors and network issues/boot. Sony and I were working through troubleshooting when it died completely. So at this time I will be moving content around... — ACG (@JeremyPenter) November 10, 2020

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

PS5 Sold Out

Sony has recently delivered its next-gen console, PS5. The interest for this console is high to the point that the pre-orders got sold immediately. The interest, however, didn't subside here. Retailers have noticed such high requests for the console that they needed to begin a lottery framework to sell out their stock. Reports propose that the interest for the PS5 soar in the midst of the progressing pandemic. There is additional news that the next-gen console worth $500 has been sold upwards of $900 in the Japan Flea Market.

When is PS5 restocking?

One of the highest demands in consoles has been experienced by the PS5. It is the 5th installment to Sony’s family of game-changing consoles. The demand for the console was so high that retail stores sold out almost instantly, and left players asking when is PS5 restocking? Certain retail shops have understood the extreme demand for the console and have already put in their efforts to get the product restocked as soon as possible. Here are the retailers that will be restocking the PS5:

PS5 Best Buy

Best buy will restock the consoles on the 22nd of November 2020

PS5 Walmart

Walmart will be restocking the PS5s on the 25th of November 2020

PS5 Gamestop

Gamestop will be restocking the PS5s on the 27th of November 2020

