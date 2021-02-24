PS5 Production Stopped By Sony? PlayStation 5 Production Rumours Explained

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. While the next-gen console is proving to be one of the big hits in the market, a piece of news says "PS5 production stopped by Sony". So, if you have been wondering about whether PS5 is discontinued or not, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is PS5 production stopped by Sony?

Sony Interactive Media's PlayStation 5 has been one of the most sought-after gaming consoles all around the world. However, a satire news website called The Onion wrote a funny story about Sony Interactive stopping the production of PS5. The portal is quite popular when it comes to sarcastic stories filled with pop culture references. So, that means, players who were worried about Sony discontinuing PS5 production must rest assured that such a thing is quite unlikely to happen.

The PlayStation 5 console was launched just a few months back and it has a whole life to spend on stores. The current supply issues are due to the low production rate due to the shortage of semiconductors required to make PS5 models. Sony in an official statement said: "It is difficult for us to increase the production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components," Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said during a briefing accompanying the results. "We have not been able to fully meet the high level of demand from customers [but] we continue to do everything in our power to ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5."

Players have been hoping to pick one of the latest next-gen consoles by Sony as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the PS5 consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both consoles (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5).

