Highway Saathi App Download Details: The Mandatory App For Yamuna Expressway

The Authorities of the Yamuna Expressway have launched an official application through which they hope to reduce fatalities, provide immediate assistance to accidents and more. This application is called the Highway Saathi app. The app has various features such as the app works as a travel guide, one can provide feedback about the roads, pay toll fees and more. However, many people are having a hard time searching for the application online. So, if you have been wondering about Highway Saathi App download for Android or iOS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about the Highway Saathi App download

The Highway Saathi app is developed by Metro Infrasys for the Authorities of the Yamuna Expressway. As we all must be aware that in recent times, the government has asked people to use Fastag while travelling on National Highway. So, many have been using the technology for a while now, however, the Yamuna Expressway does not support the facilities of Fastag. Actually, the authorities have developed their own Highway Saathi app for this highway.

The highway has been responsible for many fatalities and accidents in recent times, so the officials felt a need for having an application that will help them regulate the highway and provide quicker service in times of need. It will also help the higher authorities to be aware of the lower management and their behaviour towards the users. The road companion app is mandated by the officials and it should be installed in the travellers' smartphone while driving through the Yamuna Expressway.

How to download the Highway Saathi app?

Highway Saathi app for Android download

Go to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone

Search for Highway Saathi App

Now, click on Install

Let it download and install

Then, click Open to start using the application

Highway Saathi app for iOS download

Go to iOS App Store on your iPhone

Search for Highway Saathi App

Now, click on Install

Let it download and install

Then, click Open to start using the application

Highway Saathi app apk link from Apk Shell