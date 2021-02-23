Persona 5 Strikers Trophies Not Showing Up? Know Complete Details

Persona 5 Strikers has been officially released today, February 23, in most of the regions as per the time zone. It comes under the game genre of a hack and slash role-playing video game and was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The game is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Many players opted for Early Access to the game on February 20, and later started reporting issues about "Persona 5 Strikers Trophies not showing up" on various social platforms. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Persona 5 Strikers Trophies not showing up

There are in total of 47 trophies in which there are 38 Bronze, 5 Silver, 3 Gold as well as 1 Platinum trophy. The Platinum Trophy offers the title of a True Phantom Thief and it will happen when you get all trophies in the game. However, it scared many players because the Trophies were not loading despite several tries. But, later it was found out that the issue was because the game was not officially released and it seems that after the release the problem has been resolved for most of the players.

List of all playable Persona 5 Strikers characters

All of the playable characters in Persona 5 Strikers consist of the Phantom Thieves. But, that's not all, there are also two newcomers making a cameo in the game. So, here is all you need to know to know about the playable characters that are going to be available in the Persona 5 Strikers.

Characters from Phantom Thieves -

Joker

Ann

Ryuji

Haru

Makoto

Morgana

Yusuke

Two newcomers coming to the game -

Sophia

And, Zenkichi.

It is a sequel to Persona 5 and takes place after the events of the original game. Same as Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers also has a new mascot character who is going to be a part of the Phantom Thieves for a period of time. The name of this character is Sophia, and she is described as "humanity's beginning". Persona 5 Strikers was released in Japan on February 20, 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. It has been released in the West on February 23, 2021, along with being ported to Microsoft Windows via Steam store on the same day.

Key Features Include:

Experience the world of Persona 5 Strikers on PC in Full HD, which supports up to 4K

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Choose between Japanese and English VO

Full keyboard and mouse adaptation

