PS5 Event Delayed Indefinitely: Here Are The Details On Release Date And Preorder

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 5 is the highly anticipated gaming console of the year. The console will be far more powerful than its predecessor and will be able to produce 8K visuals. The PS5 is still a few months away from its release; however, Sony was set to host a PS5 Future of Gaming event on June 4.

PS5 event delayed

Sony has recently announced that the upcoming PS5 Future of Gaming event has been postponed until further notice. The company released an image statement via its official PlayStation Twitter handle and explained that the event had to be cancelled as they wanted to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

The company did not give out enough details, however, the statement is presumably referring to nationwide protests that have been taking place across the US.

PS5 event postponed - What is the new schedule?

Sony had released a short teaser for the PlayStation 5 reveal event where it was scheduled to showcase the launch games on the PlayStation 5. The event was set to feature over an hour of reveals for the next generation gaming console. It will mainly have a focus on the games that will be available on the PS5 once the console goes on sale, something that the fans have been most curious about. A revised schedule for the PS5 Future of Gaming event is yet to be announced.

PS5 release date

Sony has announced that PS5 will be releasing sometime during the 2020 Holiday season. In a recent interaction with a portal, Sony has confirmed that it still stands by its original schedule and expects to launch the gaming console later this year. So far, the company has assured fans that the global pandemic hasn’t affected the expected late 2020 launch plans and that there shouldn’t be a delay; however, the outbreak may cause problems when it comes to the game production. Details on the exact PS5 release date are yet to be revealed.

PS5 preorder

Pre-orders are currently not available for the PlayStation 5, however, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop are now allowing people to register their interest through their websites. People who are interested in pre-ordering the PS5 console can actually sign-up for email notifications on these websites for updates on the console. The exact date for pre-orders is yet to be revealed, however, it is expected to go live by the end of June 2020.

Image credits: Sony