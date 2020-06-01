Will PS4 Games Be Playable On PS5? Sony Tests Popular PS4 Titles On Successor

Sony has finally revealed their next-generation PS5 and the gaming console is set to come out by the end of this year. The company also released a short 10-second footage of the PS5 which has been creating a lot of buzz among PlayStation fans. However, they will have to wait until June 4 where Sony reveals a slew of upcoming games coming to the PS5.

Will PS4 games be playable on PS5?

Sony has been testing a number of popular PS4 games to ensure they play on PS5 without any trouble. The company now expects that an overwhelming majority of PS4 games will run on the PS5 once it comes out.

System architect Mark Cerny recently said that Sony has been testing out the top 100 most played games on the PS4, and confirmed that almost all the games will work as intended once the PS5 is available. The company also stated that it has already tested hundreds of popular titles and that it will continue to test thousands more before the final launch.

Is PS5 backwards compatible?

It has been confirmed that the PS5 is backwards compatible with the PS4, meaning that a PlayStation 5 user can play games that are available on the console itself, along with those released on its predecessor. The PS5 will also support the physical PS4 game discs, meaning that you will be able to insert your old PS4 game discs into the PS5 and play them, along with your digital purchases from the PlayStation Store.

For users who use the same PSN account that they’ve been using on the PlayStation 4 console, they should also be able to access all of their PS4 purchases from the PlayStation Store. The purchases include your PlayStation Plus titles; however, you need to make sure that your PlayStation subscription is active.

PS4 games will run at a boosted frequency on the PS5

The backward compatible titles will run better on PlayStation 5 as it comes with a boost mode feature; however, it is believed to have some compatibility issues with certain PS4 titles. Users will also need to make sure that they have installed the PS4 games on PS5's SSD. And while users will still have an option to store games on the traditional external HDD to save space, they will simply not benefit from the speeds of the company's super-fast SSD. So, users will actually need to save games on SDD to enjoy higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions.

Image credits: Sony