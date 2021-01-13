Razer Releases "The World's Smartest Mask" Called Project Hazel Mask

Since masks have now become a part of our day to day lives, some people are trying to come up with never seen before designs. Razor, the company known for gaming products like laptops and accessories has been on the top of their game to release “The World’s Smartest Mask”. This has gained a lot of interest amongst the readers. Thus we have gathered all the information we have about the same. Read more about Razer Project Hazel mask.

Project Hazel mask

The makers of Project Hazel have managed to gain a lot of attention for their new smart mask. They have introduced a voice-amp technology that is going to help by making sure that the mic and amplifier combo keep the speech Crisp and loud then being muffled. The mask also has some lights which will activate in darkness. Apart from that, Razor has also brought in an optimized airflow technology that brings in cool air from outside and removes the CO2 released by the wearer. The makers have even added a transparent layer to their mask that will also help you to blend in social meetings and conversations.

The makers have released a lot of other content on their official website. Razor Project Hazel masks description says, “Face the new normal with protection that’s far from average. Introducing our prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements.” We have also listed some other advantages of this mask that have been shared on their official website. Read more to know about Razor Project Hazel masks.

Project hazel Mask features

OPTIMIZED AIRFLOW

Its active ventilation brings in cool air and releases heat produced from exhaling, which also prevents a build-up of CO2 in the mask that can cause headaches and dizziness.

UNOBTRUSIVE, AIR-TIGHT SEAL

The silicon guard sits snugly around your face to prevent air leaking in and keeps the mask itself from touching or resting on your mouth so you can talk naturally.

VOICEAMP TECHNOLOGY

The thicker ear loops apply less pressure on your ears and can be adjusted for a more secure fit, while the mask can be custom-made to fit your face shape.

SUSTAINABLE

REPLACEABLE FILTERS,

RECHARGEABLE VENTILATORS

The mask’s BFE rating can easily be maintained by swapping in new filters into the ventilators, which have long-lasting battery life for all-day use.

WIRELESS CHARGING CASE WITH UV STERILIZER

With a dual-purpose fast charger that sterilizes at the same time, the smart mask is always ready to go. Glows from red to green for easy reference when checking battery level.

DURABLE DESIGN FOR DAILY USE

The waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is as tough as it is sustainable—made of recyclable plastic to greatly minimize wastage as compared to disposable masks

