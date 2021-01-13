Razer Releases "The World's Smartest Mask" Called Project Hazel Mask

Quick links:
Since masks have now become a part of our day to day lives, some people are trying to come up with never seen before designs. Razor, the company known for gaming products like laptops and accessories has been on the top of their game to release “The World’s Smartest Mask”. This has gained a lot of interest amongst the readers. Thus we have gathered all the information we have about the same. Read more about Razer Project Hazel mask.
The makers of Project Hazel have managed to gain a lot of attention for their new smart mask. They have introduced a voice-amp technology that is going to help by making sure that the mic and amplifier combo keep the speech Crisp and loud then being muffled. The mask also has some lights which will activate in darkness. Apart from that, Razor has also brought in an optimized airflow technology that brings in cool air from outside and removes the CO2 released by the wearer. The makers have even added a transparent layer to their mask that will also help you to blend in social meetings and conversations.
The makers have released a lot of other content on their official website. Razor Project Hazel masks description says, “Face the new normal with protection that’s far from average. Introducing our prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements.” We have also listed some other advantages of this mask that have been shared on their official website. Read more to know about Razor Project Hazel masks.
VOICEAMP TECHNOLOGY
