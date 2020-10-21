Razer Mic Not Working? Here's A Quick Fix! Learn 3 Easy Solutions

Headsets have become one of the most important parts of human life when it comes to enjoying a favourite song, movie, game or anything that supports sound. In this case, Razer headsets are quite popular, however, in recent days many reports related to Razer mic not working have been made by players. So, players are wondering about how to fix the mic issue on Razer headset. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to fix the Razer mic not working issues?

If you are having trouble hearing the chat audio while using the Razer Headset, or if your friends are unable to hear you, you can try these three best solutions. However, make sure you have checked whether your headset is not muted before you start checking your Razer mic not working problems.

Solution 1 - Uninstall all Razer related Software

It is quite important to be are aware that sometimes, software updates carry major glitches and this creates many problems such as mic not working. So to fix the Razer mic issue, try this solution to quickly solve the problem.

Press Windows + R and then type “appwiz.cpl” in the dialogue box and press Enter.

Here you will find all the applications installed on your computer.

Now, right-click on all Razer software and uninstall them one by one.

Once you have uninstalled all software, restart your computer and check if the Razer mic not working problem is solved or not.

Solution 2 - Check if the Mic is active

Right-click on the “sound” icon present at your taskbar and select “Properties”.

Now, choose the “recording” tab. Here, select Razer device you are using from the list of options, right-click it and set it as the default device.

Then, disable all the other microphones from your computer.

Press Apply to save changes.

Now right-click on the microphone and select “Properties”.

Navigate to the Advanced tab and select the lowest default format available. It will probably be “2 channel, 16 bit, 44100 Hz (CD Quality)”.

Once all the changes are done, restart your computer, reconnect the headsets and check if the problem is resolved.

Solution 3 - Check hardware

If you have tried all the solutions mentioned above and they still not work, then it means that there is a hardware problem. You can choose to buy a new product, or you can simply try checking for the issues. A hardware fault not only covers your ports but also includes your Mic’s jacks. Make sure that the jack is in working condition. If you wish, you can also remove the USB port and replace it with a cord that has audio jacks.

