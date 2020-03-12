The Realme Band Is On SALE Again On Amazon! Know The Price, Sale Time, Offers & More

The Realme Band goes on sale for the third time for online buyers via Realme's official website and Amazon. The offers start at 12 PM today on March 12 and this is the third time the Realme's fitness tracker device is going to be on sale this month. The fitness product first went on sale on March 5 and then on March 9. The Realme Band comes in several colours such as black, yellow, and green. Buyers who are purchasing Realme Band from Amazon.in can also avail a few offers on this fitness tracker.

Realme Band price, offers, and sale timing

The price of the Realme Band is ₹1,499 in India and one can easily buy it from the official website of the brand or through Amazon sale. The sale goes live exactly at 12 PM today i.e. March 12. The online buyers who purchase this fitness product can also avail a few offers like ₹50 cashback on payments through Amazon Pay. They can buyers will get 5 per cent cashback if a person uses Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card (for Prime members), and 3 per cent off (for non-prime members).

Realme Band launch date

The Realme Band was launched on March 5, 2020, and it went on sale on the same day it came into the market. The fitness tracker device has been doing great and this is the third time it goes on sale online.

How to buy Realme Band?

Buying the Realme Band is easy. The product is easily available on the official website www.realme.com . One can also choose to buy this incredible fitness product through Amazon.in and Amazon Pay transactions.

What are the features of the Realme Band?

The Realme Band directly competes with Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 and it has some impressive features including a real-time heart rate monitor. The most alluring specification about this fitness tracking device is that it has a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT display with 80x160 pixels resolution. One can also choose the brightness level according to their preference. This feature is available in five levels that can be adjusted via the Realme link app.

The Realme Band offers nine sport modes such as walking, running, yoga, fitness, cycling, climbing, hiking, cricket, and running which enables a user to effectively track their fitness performance. It also has five dial faces which can be switched using the link app.

The other astounding features include three-axis accelerometer, rotor vibration motor and Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. The fitness product comes with a 90mAh battery which can last for six days. If you are looking to buy the product, the Realme Band comes with IP68-rated build so that it can also survive a few water dips or spills (occasional dips). You can also check your messages and other notifications from social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube through the paired smartphone.

