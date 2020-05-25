Realme Launch Event Livestream: Watch Realme TV, Realme Watch & Realme Buds Air Neo Live

Realme is going to launch three of its most-awaited products- Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo in the Indian market on Monday. The Realme Lunch Event, which is an online event hosted by the Chinese company to announce these products, is going to start at 12:30 PM sharp.

As many users know, Realme is already present in the audio segment with its Realme Buds Air, but Realme TV and Realme Watch will be its first devices in television and smartwatch sections, respectively. Realme has also teased the designs and specifications of the Realme TV and Realme Watch on its official Indian website. According to the website, Realme TV will be available in multiple variants ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch whereas the Realme Watch will be emphasising an IP68-certified build with dust and water resistance.

Realme Launch Event Livestream timings and other details

The Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme TV and Realme Watch are going to be launched on May 25, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST. Users will get to know more about the features, specifications and more about the products, once the launch starts online. The Realme Launch Event will go Live on several social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Click on the social media platform's link to be directed on the Realme Launch event Livestream page.

Realme Watch specifications and features

The Realme Watch supports 14 sports modes which include walking, running, cricket, yoga, football, basketball, treadmill, badminton, table tennis and more. It is going to have a SpO2 monitor and all-in-one access control via the Realme Link app. The Smartwatch also features notifications from several popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Gmail and others which makes this gadget more user friendly. It also has the music control to change tracks of the connected phone. Apart from all these features, the Realme Watch has other alluring qualities such as 24/7 health assistant, smart notifications, colourful watch straps and more.

Realme TV specifications and features

The Realme TV will be available in multiple variants in the country. The variants are reportedly expected to come in 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and more sizes. The smart TV will support OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar similar to other brands are offering. But, the reports revealed that Realme will be having more OTT platforms compared to others such as Hulu, Voot, Alt Balaji, Zee5, Sun Nxt, Hoichoi and more. The Realme TV teaser section on Realme's official website displayed Google Assistant logos on the box which means it is going to have Google Assistant features.

The Realme TV comes with full-HD and ultra-HD/4K options which is also said to provide its users with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options as well. The smart TV has also said to have been powered by MediaTek SoC processor and it will be running on Android with its own UI to support other content.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Realme Buds Air Neo are reportedly said to be an affordable variant of Realme Buds Air which will include 13mm drivers and support dual-channel transmission. For mobile phone gamers, the earbuds will also feature a super low latency mode for gaming. The Realme Buds Air Neo is said to provide 3 hours of playback on a single charge that can be increased to 17 hours by using the case to re-charge the earbuds multiple times.

