Realme Watch Price, Specifications And Launch Date; Know Details Here

The Realme Watch designs and specifications are out on the Realme India website. According to the website, Realme Watch will be emphasising an IP68-certified build with dust and water resistance. It is going to feature a 1.4-inch touchscreen colour display with a square dial. The online portal of Realme has also revealed that the watch has many alluring qualities such as 24/7 health assistant, smart notifications, colourful watch straps and more.

Realme Watch specifications and features

With so many features mentioned above, the Realme Watch will also support 14 sports modes which include walking, running, cricket, yoga, football, basketball, treadmill, badminton, table tennis and more. It is going to have a SpO2 monitor and all-in-one access control via the Realme Link app. Apart from all these peculiarities, the colourful watch straps are customisable with classic and fashionable straps. However, the straps will be available a little late. The revelation on the Realme website has many images that display a button on the right side of the dial. This button is reportedly said to be used for navigation and other operations.

The Smartwatch also features notifications from several popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Gmail and others which makes this gadget more user friendly. Talking about the features of Realme Watch, it comes with other essential features such as music control to change tracks, play/pause music of the connected phone and camera control.

Realme Watch price in India (Expected)

Realme Watch price in India is reportedly expected to be around ₹15,990 which comes with an IP68-certified build with dust and water resistance. The smartwatch is also said to additional feature that provides the user with sedentary reminders if the user has not moved in a while.

Realme Watch launch date

The Realme Watch is going to be launched on May 25, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST. Users will get to know more about the features, specifications and more about the 24/7 health assistant, once it hits the Indian market. Currently, only limited information is available on the official website of Realme.

