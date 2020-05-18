OnePlus 8 Pro Has An X-ray Vision Filter That Can See Through Plastic & Clothes

OnePlus is amongst the leading smartphone brands in India which have an extensive list of incredible Android phones. The latest smartphone called OnePlus 8 Pro has been finally launched in the country. The phone comes in two main variants, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM. Both differ only in RAM and storage while the rest of the specifications remain the same. However, apart from this, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an X-ray vision feature that allows users to see beneath things.

The OnePlus 8 Pro's features of X-ray vision can see inside thin black plastic and black clothes. This feature was noted by many tech enthusiasts, including Marques Brownlee, who recently shared a video using the X-ray vision on his official social media account. According to the reports and many tech enthusiasts, the Photochrom filter only works on a thin kind of black plastic that is already a bit see-through when viewed at certain angles with the right light. This helps the smartphone to look inside a TV remote with an infrared sensor. However, one cannot see what lies inside a high-end DSLR camera.

Whoa - OnePlus 8 Pro's "color filter" camera can see through some plastics that don't have IR shielding. Thanks to @BenGeskin for the idea! 👀 pic.twitter.com/w6DQHd9eNS — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 13, 2020

Will the Photochrom filter exist for long in OnePlus 8 Pro?

The ability to see through black clothes and very thin black plastic has raised a lot of privacy concerns amongst many people in the world. However, OnePlus has not commented about the Photochrom filter or the X-ray vision camera. The reports say that the company must have added the X-ray type filter or the use of an infrared sensor to create a camera filter accidentally. This means the company might disable the feature in the future. Many OnePlus 8 Pro users seem to be excited to have such a futuristic feature in their smartphone. Below are some varied reactions over finding this X-ray vision filter by these smartphone users-

Response from many users and Tech enthusiasts about the X-ray vision filter on OnePlus 8 Pro

I finally have an x-ray camera! Used the OnePlus 8 Pro photochrom filter to see inside my Amazon Fire TV cube. ht: @richdemuro who discovered this. pic.twitter.com/gFgEmg5d80 — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 13, 2020

Try it with a ceramic hob: pic.twitter.com/6FyT5qncxK — Roman Hegglin (@RomanHegglin) May 13, 2020

One of the best examples 🤯#OnePlus8Pro Color Filter Camera can see through some plastic pic.twitter.com/UkaxdyV6yP — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020

