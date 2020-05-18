Last Updated:

OnePlus 8 Pro Has An X-ray Vision Filter That Can See Through Plastic & Clothes

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with X-ray vision filter that has an infrared vision which can see through plastic and clothes. Read more to find out how it works.

OnePlus is amongst the leading smartphone brands in India which have an extensive list of incredible Android phones. The latest smartphone called OnePlus 8 Pro has been finally launched in the country. The phone comes in two main variants, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM. Both differ only in RAM and storage while the rest of the specifications remain the same. However, apart from this, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an X-ray vision feature that allows users to see beneath things.

OnePlus 8 Pro gives X-ray vision which can see inside plastic and clothes

The OnePlus 8 Pro's features of X-ray vision can see inside thin black plastic and black clothes. This feature was noted by many tech enthusiasts, including Marques Brownlee, who recently shared a video using the X-ray vision on his official social media account. According to the reports and many tech enthusiasts, the Photochrom filter only works on a thin kind of black plastic that is already a bit see-through when viewed at certain angles with the right light. This helps the smartphone to look inside a TV remote with an infrared sensor. However, one cannot see what lies inside a high-end DSLR camera.

Will the Photochrom filter exist for long in OnePlus 8 Pro?

The ability to see through black clothes and very thin black plastic has raised a lot of privacy concerns amongst many people in the world. However, OnePlus has not commented about the Photochrom filter or the X-ray vision camera. The reports say that the company must have added the X-ray type filter or the use of an infrared sensor to create a camera filter accidentally. This means the company might disable the feature in the future.  Many OnePlus 8 Pro users seem to be excited to have such a futuristic feature in their smartphone. Below are some varied reactions over finding this X-ray vision filter by these smartphone users-

Response from many users and Tech enthusiasts about the X-ray vision filter on OnePlus 8 Pro

