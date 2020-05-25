Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Launched - Here Are All The Details

Realme X50 pro Player Edition has been unveiled by the company in China and will be the newest addition in the 5G line of smartphones for Realme. The X50 Pro Player Edition is the cheaper version of X50 Pro which released earlier in 2020. Though the X50 Pro Player Edition is supposed to be the cheaper variant, it is packing in some flagship-level specifications which are catering mainly to the gaming-centric customers in the market. Check out Realme X50 Pro Player Edition's specifications below -

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

The latest device my Realme will be sporting a 90 Hz display coupled with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone also houses a quad-camera set up along with a Hi-Res audio quality output supported by Dolby Atmos. Being a gamer-centric device, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a tactile engine and 4D game vibration 2.0 along with a vapour chamber and multilayered graphite which allows in easy thermal management.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price in India

Image courtesy - Official Realme Website

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,699 which is roughly around â‚¹28,700 for the 6GB Ram variant. Whereas the 8GB Ram variant has been launched at CNY 2,999 i.e roughly â‚¹32,000. The 128GB storage variant of Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has debuted at a price of CNY 3,299 i.e roughly â‚¹35,100. Interested customers can choose from colour variants named as Lightspeed Silver and Phantom Black. The phone has been currently made available for pre-orders in China only and its launch date in India and other major markets has not been yet revealed.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs on Android 10 patched with Realme UI. The display in this device houses a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen which features a dual hole-punch design for two selfie lenses. The device also houses a powerful Adreno 650 GPU which can be further enhanced by getting up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the other hand, the phone does not allow users to expand storage through a microSD card slot. The back of the device sport quad-camera set up with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP lenses respectively. Whereas the dual selfie set up houses a 16 MP primary lens coupled with a 2 MP depth sensor.

