RTX 3060 Ti Vs 3070: Know Price, Specs And More Of Both Geforce Cards

The latest addition to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series is finally here, and the company has unveiled a new variant to the series with the name Geforce RTX 3060. This new announcement came after the release of three new variants such as NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. As soon as it was declared, many tech enthusiasts compared the RTX 3060 Ti with RTX 3070. If you have been wondering about RTX 3060 Ti vs 3070, here is all you need to know about it.

Geforce RTX 3060 Ti vs 3070

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 Ti specs

GPU Engine Specs: NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 4864 Boost Clock (GHz) - 1.67 Base Clock (GHz) - 1.41

Memory Specs: Standard Memory Config - 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width -256-bit

Technology Support: Ray Tracing Cores - 2nd Generation Tensor Cores - 3rd Generation NVIDIA Encoder - 7th Generation NVIDIA Decoder - 5th Generation VR Ready - Yes

Display Support: Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors - HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Multi-Monitor - 4 HDCP - 2.3



NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 Ti price

The Geforce RTX 3060 Founders Edition version is priced at Rs. 35,900 GST, inclusive price comes to Rs. 42,362, the abroad pricing is as $399 and £369. Nvidia is also offering a one-year subscription to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service upon purchasing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in select countries. In addition to the Founders Edition, custom cards from ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac will also be available.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 specs

The GeForce RTX 3070 is claimed to be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. The organisation says this processing unit is on average 60 percent faster than the RTX 2070 and it features an 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Gamers will enjoy 4K and 1440p resolutions.

GPU Engine Specs: NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 5888 Boost Clock (GHz) - 1.73 Base Clock (GHz) - 1.50

Memory Specs: Standard Memory Config - 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width - 256-bit

Technology Support: Ray Tracing Cores - 2nd Generation Tensor Cores - 3rd Generation NVIDIA Architecture - Ampere NVIDIA Encoder - 7th Generation NVIDIA Decoder - 5th Generation NVIDIA GPU Boost - 4 NVIDIA NVLink™ (SLI-Ready) - Yes - With NVIDIA RTX NVLink Bridge VR Ready - Yes

Display Support: Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors - HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Multi-Monitor - 4 HDCP - 2.3



NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 price

The Geforce RTX 3070 Founders Edition version is priced at Rs. 44,500 that is $499 USD.

All Images ~ NVIDIA.com

