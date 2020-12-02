RTX 3060 Ti Vs 2080 Ti - Know Price, Specs And More Of Both Geforce Cards

The latest addition to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series is finally here, and the company has unveiled a new variant to the series with the name Geforce RTX 3060. This new announcement came after the release of three new variants such as NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. As soon as it was declared, many tech enthusiasts compared the RTX 3060 ti with RTX 2080 ti. If you have been wondering about RTX 3060 Ti vs RTX 2080 Ti, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Geforce RTX 3060 Ti vs RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 Ti specifications

GPU Engine Specs: NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 4864 Boost Clock (GHz) - 1.67 Base Clock (GHz) - 1.41

Memory Specs: Standard Memory Config - 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width -256-bit

Technology Support: Ray Tracing Cores - 2nd Generation Tensor Cores - 3rd Generation NVIDIA Encoder - 7th Generation NVIDIA Decoder - 5th Generation VR Ready - Yes

Display Support: Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors - HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Multi-Monitor - 4 HDCP - 2.3



NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 price

The Geforce RTX 3060 Founders Edition version is priced at Rs. 35,900 GST inclusive price comes to Rs. 42,362 the abroad pricing is as follows $399 and £369. Nvidia is also offering a one-year subscription to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service upon purchasing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in select countries. In addition to the Founders Edition, custom cards from ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac will also be available.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 Ti specifications

GPU Engine Specs: NVIDIA CUDA® Cores - 3072 Boost Clock (MHz) - 1815 Base Clock (MHz) - 11650

Memory Specs: Memory Speed - 15.5 Gbps Standard Memory Config - 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width -15.5 Gbps

Technology Support: Ray Tracing Cores - Yes Tensor Cores - Yes NVIDIA Encoder - Yes NVIDIA Decoder - Yes NVIDIA GPU Boost - 4 NVIDIA NVLink™ (SLI-Ready) - Yes - With NVIDIA RTX NVLink Bridge VR Ready - Yes

Display Support: Maximum Digital Resolution - 7680x4320 Standard Display Connectors - DisplayPort, HDMI Multi-Monitor - 4 HDCP - 2.2



NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 price

The Geforce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition version is priced at Rs. 65,500 that is $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899).

Overall the RTX 3060 Ti does what Nvidia has claimed it to do, it matches the RTX 2080 Super for $399 and also has the benefit of DLSS to boost frame rates at 4K. This also means that it can tame ray-traced titles as well.

All Images ~ NVIDIA.com

