Geforce RTX 3090 Sold Out! Where To Buy RTX 3090? Know Details

The latest addition to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series is finally here, and the company has unveiled three variants to the series with the names NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. The RTX 3090 is one of the best offerings amongst the newly launched series as it comes with new streaming multiprocessors and much more. The NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 pre-order went live a few hours ago intriguing quite a lot of buyers. However, in a few minutes' time, the Geforce RTX 3090 was sold out. Here's more about it.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 sold out

The NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 is powered by Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture technology. The technology doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced Ray Tracing (RT) Cores, Tensor Cores and more. Even though RTX 3090 is just 10-20% faster than RTX 3080, it comes at double the price of RTX 3080. But it still managed to be sold out in a few minutes' time. The graphics card is not finally out of stock in all the platforms, especially Amazon, NVIDIA official website, and others.

Where to buy RTX 3090?

Currently, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 pre-order has been closed as the product was sold out in a few minutes time as soon as it went live around the world. So, buyers will have to wait for the next dates whenever NVIDIA opens up the pre-orders for the GPU. However, as soon as the next Geforce RTX 3090 pre-orders open, you will be able to order the processor from below-mentioned sites-

Best Buy

Maingear

iBUYPOWER

Cyberpower

Alienware

Velocity Micro

Falcon Northwest

Origin

NVIDIA official website

Newegg

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 specifications

GPU: GA102-300

GA102-300 CUDA Core: 5248

5248 Boosted frequency: 1695 MHz

1695 MHz Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X

24 GB GDDR6X Memory speed: 19.5 Gbit / s

19.5 Gbit / s Memory bus: 384 bits

384 bits Bandwidth: 936 GB / s

936 GB / s TGP: 350 W

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 price

The RTX 3090 comprises of an incredible three-slot feature with a dual-axial, flow-through design. The feature also include a silencer which makes the GPU 10-times quieter than the TITAN RTX. The Geforce RTX 3090 Founders Edition version is priced at Rs 1,52,000 i.e. $1,499/ £1,399/ around AU$2,030)

Promo Image Credits: NVIDIA website

