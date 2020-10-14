Ryzen 5000 Processor Release Date, Price And Other Important Details

For all the users of AMD who are using their modern hardware like 500/400 series chipsets, there is good news as their motherboards will support the newly announced Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors. These processors make use of the Zen 3 architecture for incredible IPC gains along with a bunch of other improvements. Most of these upcoming boards are already ready to be delivered to the customers. Continue reading to know all about the specs and price of these next-gen CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Release Date

There is a huge list of motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI, and all of these have been selected for the upgrade of the required AGESA version (1.0.8.0 or anything newer) that is necessary for running the Ryzen 5000 Series processors. Even the budget A520 motherboards will be able to install the Ryzen 5000 Series processors.

These next-gen processors will feature a huge 19% IPC increase as compared with the previous generation in terms of the workloads on PC. The new architecture known as "Zen 3" will be able to deliver a new level of gaming and content creation performance. As per this architecture, there will be high levels of reduced latency that is generated from accelerated core and cache communication along with doubling the L3 cache per core. Also, it will be able to perform all this along with providing 2.8 times more performance-per-watt as compared to the other processors.

The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers: The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor5. The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket1.

The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will be able to offer the best gaming experience by: Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the other processors.

Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally.

Welcome the all-new @AMDRyzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.



Built on the “Zen 3” architecture, the new desktop lineup delivers across-the-board leadership performance for gamers and content creators. — AMD (@AMD) October 8, 2020

BIOS Update Required for Ryzen 5000 Series Processors

AMD 500 Series Chipsets Get Ready: AMD 500 Series motherboards require a BIOS with AGESA 1.0.8.0 (or newer) for POST/boot (already available) At Launch: Users should upgrade to a BIOS with AGESA 1.1.0.0 (or newer) for the best experience on November 5

AMD 400 Series Chipsets BIOS updates for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors currently in development with motherboard partners Customers should expect first beta releases for AMD 400 Series motherboards starting in January, 2021



Ryzen 5000 Release Date & Price

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors were first announced on October 8th. These will now be available for purchase on November 5, 2020, worldwide.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: $799 (£620, AU$1,100)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: $549 (£420, AU$760)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: $449 (£350, AU$630)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: $299 (£230, AU$420)

Promo Image Credits: AMD