Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium: When Will It Release And What's The Price?

Tech giant Samsung hosted a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event from Korea to unveil a range of devices. The company also showcased its Galaxy Note lineup, the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2G, Galaxy Tab S7, and a premium smartwatch Galaxy Watch 3. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has two variants – Stainless Steel and Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium release date

Samsung has not confirmed the pricing or availability for the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium variant. However, the company has revealed the pricing for the stainless steel model which is already launched in certain markets around the world in two versions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium price

Samsung has not confirmed the availability for the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, however, it is available for pre-order at $849 on the company's official website. Samsung has revealed the pricing for the stainless steel model which is already launched in certain markets around the world in two versions.

The 41mm version of the smartwatch will be available in the US for $399 (approx. ₹29,909), while the 45mm version will go on sale for $429 (approx ₹32,158). Unlike the Titanium variant, the Stainless Steel model will be available in three different colours, including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

Both the variants will have a round dial and feature a rotating bezel. As for the Stainless Steel 41mm version, it will feature a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display (360x360 pixels), whereas the 45mm version of the watch will have a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display (360x360 pixels). Additionally, the two versions will also have Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

The smartwatches will be powered by dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, and have 1 GB of RAM along with 8 GB of storage capacity. Moreover, the two variants will be MIL-STD-810G compliant and will also be IP68 water-resistant. This makes them fit enough to withstand dirt, dust, and sand and also protect against 1.5m of water submersion up to 30 minutes. The two smartwatches will also offer a number of other features such as fitness tracking, sleep tracking, Blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, heart rate sensor, trip detection, BP monitoring and more.

Image credits: Samsung