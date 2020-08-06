Samsung Note 20 Price, Specifications, Colours And Other Details

Samsung has recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date in India. The Samsung Note 20 release date in India is August 21, 2020. However, as of now, people can pre-order the Samsung Note 20 online. Here is some information about the Samsung Note 20 price and specifications according to Samsung’s website:

Samsung Note 20 Price:

The Samsung Note 20, 8GB and 4 GB models are priced at Rs.77, 999.

Samsung Note 20 Specifications:

Samsung Note 20 camera:

The Samsung Note 20 has a 10 MP front camera. Further, this model has a triple camera setup consisting of 12MP, 64MP, 12MP cameras. It also has a 30x digital zoom rear setup.

Samsung Note 20 Battery:

This model is equipped with a 4500 mAH battery life.

Samsung Note 20 Storage and Speed:

This model has an 8 GB RAM. Further one can choose between 128GB or 256GB storage options.

Samsung Note 20 Display and accessories:

The Samsung Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Full High Definition display performance with a 60 Hz flat display. Further, this model comes with an S-Pen.

Samsung Note 20 Colours:

This model is available in 3 colours namely Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra vs Note 20:

Here is a comparative analysis of the Samsung Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.

Price:

The Samsung Note 20 is priced at Rs.77, 999. On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra model is priced at Rs. 1,04,999.

Colours:

The Samsung Note 20 is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra model is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Display:

The Samsung Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Full High Definition display performance with a 60 Hz flat display. On the other hand, the Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Wide Quad HD display performance with a 120 Hz display.

Storage and Speed:

The Samsung Note 20 has an 8 GB RAM. Further one can choose between 128GB or 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 12 GB RAM. One can choose between various external memory options such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB.

All images sourced from Samsung’s official website