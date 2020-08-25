Cricket Wireless Rolls Out 5G Network For Samsung Galaxy S20+ Devices

US’ Cricket Wireless on August 24 announced that it was launching the fifth generation, 5G network in the US on Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G handsets in a press release. The internet provider listed a 100GB Simply Data Plan for $90 per month for 5G access to all Simply Data Plans for its customers on its website. While the company has introduced 5G only on Samsung Galaxy’s S20 smartphones, it made the handset available on the website (www.cricketwireless.com.) for $1,199.99 with a $60 a month unlimited plan.

In a release, the Cricket wireless listed the benefits of the advanced 5G experience as:

Quick downloads for the on-demand entertainment.

Low latency so that gamers can play their favorite mobile games.

A broad range of connectivity whether they’re at home or on-the-go.

Increased capacity to transmit massive amounts of data to and from connected devices.

Read: This Bathtub Drone Created By 'The Real Life Guys' Is What You Need In 2020 | Watch Video

Read: BoAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds Launched At â‚¹1,299; Know Features & How To Buy

Betcha didn’t see this coming ðŸ‘€ Cricket now has 5G! https://t.co/CMkhAYYnhE — Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) August 21, 2020

According to Cricket, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G device allowed its users to access 5G with a suite of premium features such as the 64MP lens that can show detailed images with 30x digital zoom due to phone’s inbuilt Space Zoom technology. The phone’s 6.7-inch Infinity-O display and octa-core processor would provide for a better experience of 5G as customers can use Single Take function to capture multiple videos and images that need more data. And this is where 5G comes into play, the company indicated. “We’re not stopping there. With this great network and device you’ll surely want more data,” Cricket said, adding, “starting today new and existing customers with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can access 5G on all of our Simply Data plans”. The company said that its 5G plan “offers fastest speeds available” across the Samsung devices.

“High-speed nationwide service”

According to the J.D. Power wireless purchase experience report, AT&T owned Cricket Wireless was listed as US’ number one "non-contract full-service" carrier. It was only three points low to the popular T-Mobile, the postpaid network that surpassed both AT&T and Verizon in the US. Looking to cater to over 205 million population across 395 markets, Cricket wireless launched a campaign as the “high-speed nationwide service” that travels faster than mmWave technology of the 4G LTE connectivity. As per reports, the company is also offering 5G+ service for Verizon’s blazing fast Ultra Wideband network users outside the thick metropolitan areas. The company also offers a free 30 day trial to HBO Max with a subscription of its new plan for a month which is chargeable post the promotional period.

Read: Earphone Mic Not Working? Learn How To Check Earphone Mic Here

Read: Flipkart Announces Nokia Media Streamer In India; Get Price And Features

(Images Credit: Cricket Wireless Website)