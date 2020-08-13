Samsung Note 20 Ultra Comes With Automatic Refresh Rate To Save Lot Of Battery

The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has been announced, and the smartphone is the successor of Samsung Note 20. The brand has also revealed that the phone will consist of 12 GB RAM unlike Samsung Note 20 which constitutes of 8 GB RAM. The reports reveal that the Samsung Note 20 Ultra is going to run on Android v10 (Q) paired with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB internal storage variants. Apart from this, the smartphone supergiant recently announced that the smartphone would contain an automatically adjustable Refresh Rate.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra to have an automatic Refresh Rate

As per several reports, Samsung announced that the Note 20 Ultra will consist of an automatic Refresh Rate which will provide users with 22% better battery performance than before. The smartphone seller reportedly stated that the Note 20 Ultra display would automatically adjust the refresh rate as per the usage. This means you can save battery and reduce consumption even while using the new smartphone.

Users will be able to use the maximum Refresh Rate which is 120 Hz when they need it the most and that is while enjoy their android games. Nevertheless, while watching a video the Samsung Note 20 Ultra display will automatically adjust the Refresh Rate to 60 Hz. The Korean company also stated that the smartphone will further adjust the settings to 10 Hz and 30 Hz for still image viewing and texting respectively. This new Samsung innovation not only presents a newer way to reduce battery consumption but it also solves major issues faced by smartphone lovers.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra specifications and features

RAM: 12 GB RAM

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera: 10 MP

Battery: 4500 mAH battery life

Display: Wide Quad HD display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size: 6.9-inch Wide Quad HD display

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz (auto)

SIM Size: Nano

Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black

Internal Memory: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Samsung Note 20 Ultra price in India

The Samsung Note 20 India price is nearly Rs. 77, 999 for the base variant. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra model price in India is a little bit more than its predecessor i.e. Rs. 1,04,999.

