Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball

Hitman 3 stealth game is the third instalment in the assassination trilogy game series which is developed and published by IO Interactive in 2021. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch starting 20 January 2021. Continue reading this article to find out how to get the explosive golf ball in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball

Golf Ball Hitman 3

So, what is explosive golf ball in Hitman 3? The players will need to make use of an Exploding Golf Ball in order to assassinate one of the targets of Agent 47 in one of the optional challenges. This objective comes from the Hitman 3 Dubai Angry Birdy Challenge and the main tasks are to find the Golf Ball and get it to explode, which will in-turn take out your target known as Carl Ingram.

The main and the first step for this mission is to find the Exploding Golf Ball.

The fastest way to find this golf ball is to start tracking this objective

Go to menu, and then into the Mission Stories tab.

Select the How The Mighty Fall mission

Now it will start showing on your screen.

Keep following the blue lightbulb icon.

After you open a window and climb to a higher floor, you will get the task to go into a server room.

Instead of doing that, proceed to the location of the server room.

Walk past the server room and you will see a young maintenance staff member on her phone.

Just ignore the odd conversation until you hear her say the Exploding Golf Ball is in a nearby maintenance cupboard.

After the call, she will walk towards it, further down the hall.

When you reach here, you will see two workers here.

Silence both of them and hide them in the nearby closet.

The girl drops the key to the maintenance room at the end of the hall.

The exploding golf ball is on the floor, near the door.

