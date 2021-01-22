Hitman 3 Explosive Golf Ball Location Guide: Follow These Steps To Get The Golf Ball

Quick links:
Hitman 3 stealth game is the third instalment in the assassination trilogy game series which is developed and published by IO Interactive in 2021. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch starting 20 January 2021. Continue reading this article to find out how to get the explosive golf ball in Hitman 3.
So, what is explosive golf ball in Hitman 3? The players will need to make use of an Exploding Golf Ball in order to assassinate one of the targets of Agent 47 in one of the optional challenges. This objective comes from the Hitman 3 Dubai Angry Birdy Challenge and the main tasks are to find the Golf Ball and get it to explode, which will in-turn take out your target known as Carl Ingram.
