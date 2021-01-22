How To Get Pom Pom In Super Mario Party? Learn How To Unlock Pom Pom, Donkey Kong And More

Super Mario Party was delivered in October 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. This game brings back the famous Mario Fun that players have been requesting. This game gives a progression of multiplayer game modes with 4v4 and 2v2 choices that players can enjoy alongside their loved ones. Super Mario Party likewise has an online game mode that players can participate in. Many players want to know how to get Pom Pom in Super Mario Party.

How to get Pom Pom in Super Mario Party?

Pom Pom in Super Mario party is the newest addition to the character roster. This character has been added alongside Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong and Dry Bones. Though these characters have been added they need to be unlocked to be playable in Supermario Party. Here’s how to unlock Pom Pom in Super Mario Party and others:

Pom Pom

In order to unlock Pom Pom Super Mario party character, players will have to complete World 5 level Salty Sea on Challenge road. Then head to the plaza area and talk to Pom Pom to add her to the team.

Diddy Kong

In order to unlock Diddy Kong, players will have to complete World 2 Level Chestnut Forest and then head to the plaza to talk to Diddy Kong and add him to the team.

Donkey Kong

To unlock Donkey Kong, players will have to complete all 3 different paths in the paddle raft co-op game. Then head to the plaza and talk to Donkey Kong to add him to the team.

Dry Bones

There is no sure shot way to unlock Dry Bones, there is a theory that everytime the play collects two gems, Dry Bones comes to the plaza and can be spoken to, to add him to the team. But this isn’t a confirmed way yet.

Super Mario Party Mini games

The game has been designed to be the multiplayer entry for the franchise. The game features multiplayer game modes for players to get into Super Mario Party along with their friends and family. Super Mario Party allows the players to race across the board, battling their family and friends for the most stars.

Players can either try out the board game mode or even go for the 2v2 grid-based matches. Super Mario Party also features an online mini game mode for the first time in the history of this series. Super Mario Party provides the players with 80 minigames to try out. Check out the top Super Mario Party Mini Games below:

Trike Harder

Race on a teeny-tiny trike and pedal like mad in a short race to the finish line!

Sizzling Stakes

Cook every surface of the cube! When a surface is fully cooked, the Joy-Con controller will rumble.

Slaparazzi

The more central your character is in the photo, the more points you get. Try to be the center of attention!

Bumper Brawl

Bump your rivals out of the area!

Fuzzy Flight School

Avoid the Fuzzies! If you hit three, you’re out!

Smash and Crab

Dodge the hammers to survive!

Super Mario Party is available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch for the price of $59.99 and the file size is 2.8GB

