Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here

Each player that has played any of the action shooting match-up games, needs to have an all-out stealth experience as well. There are not many stealth games that are at standard with the Hitman establishment. Through the Hitman establishment, the players will play as a current professional killer. Players can design and execute death in the manner in which they need in Hitman 3. Players want to know more about Hitman 3 Keypad Codes.

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:

Dubai

Staff area and Atrium Door Code: 4706

Security Room Safe: 6927

Chongqing

Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118

ICA Apartment door code – 0118

Laundromat door code – 0118

Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552

Therapy room door code – 2552

Arcade door code – 2552

Dartmoor

Alexa Carlisle’s Office Safe: 1975

Mendoza

Laser System Door: 1945

Villa Basement Safe: 2006

Carpathian Mountains

Start of the mission door: 1979

Hitman 3 All keypad codes will help the players progress through the levels a lot faster and easier.

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

