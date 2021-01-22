Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here

Last Updated:

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

Hitman 3 Keypad codes are what every player locked out because of a door in Hitman 3 is looking for.

Each player that has played any of the action shooting match-up games, needs to have an all-out stealth experience as well. There are not many stealth games that are at standard with the Hitman establishment. Through the Hitman establishment, the players will play as a current professional killer. Players can design and execute death in the manner in which they need in Hitman 3.  Players want to know more about Hitman 3 Keypad Codes.

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:

Dubai

  • Staff area and Atrium Door Code: 4706
  • Security Room Safe: 6927

Chongqing

  • Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118
  • ICA Apartment door code – 0118
  • Laundromat door code – 0118
  • Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552
  • Therapy room door code – 2552
  • Arcade door code – 2552

Dartmoor

  • Alexa Carlisle’s Office Safe: 1975

Mendoza

  • Laser System Door: 1945
  • Villa Basement Safe: 2006

Carpathian Mountains

  • Start of the mission door: 1979

Hitman 3 All keypad codes will help the players progress through the levels a lot faster and easier.

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

