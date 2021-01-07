Sony CES 2021: What To Expect From The Tech Event? Know Details

The year 2021's CES event is going to begin soon and many tech majors are going to exhibit some of the upcoming gadgets. The CES 2021 will officially start from January 11, 2021, and it will have big companies like Samsung, Sony, LG, AMD and Intel having an exhibition.

Moreover, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to know what this online event may offer. Some are waiting for the Sony CES 2021 event and what they are going to show in it. So, here is everything you need to know about what to expect from the Sony CES 2021 event.

What to expect from the Sony CES 2021 event?

The CES 2021 event is going to be a four-day event in which Sony has a pretty good line up waiting. We are expecting the organisation to showcase its futuristic smart TVs which are surely going to set market standards. However, we are not sure what they are planning to show in the tech event but one can expect an incredible line of smart TVs with a mix of 4K and 8K TVs. Looking at the trend, it seems tech major will unveil its new range of Sony TVs with 120Hz refresh rate.

Enthusiasts are also expecting that the 4K and 8K TVs with 120Hz refresh rate may have gaming support for its next-gen console PS5. Nevertheless, that would be the only line up for the ear. As we all know Sony is pretty popular for the audio products, the organisation may provide us with a glimpse at the upcoming audio products in the CES 2021 tech event. What will be more interesting is that this time Sony is going to compete with Apple' AirPods Max in the audio product's market, so don't be surprised if some of the new Sony OTE (over the ear) headphones drop in. Although, TWS earphones are pretty popular these days, then maybe the tech giant would announce new Truly Wireless Stereo earphones.

CES 2021 dates

The CES 2021 is going to be an online event due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. The Vegas event is scheduled for January 11 and it will be 4-day event lasting till January 14, 2021. You can watch the event live on CES 2021 website or the official YouTube channel.

