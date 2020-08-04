Sony reveals DualShock 4 controllers won't work with PS5 games, players disappointed

Sony on August 3 announced that its PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controller won't be compatible with the next-gen PS5 games. In a blog post, the company shed light on the recently launched Play Station 5 and its compatibility with PS4 peripherals and accessories. However, in their FAQ they ruled out the possibility that users could use the Dualshock controller from the previous version.

"We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller", it wrote on its website.

As soon as the news broke out, it eliciting mixed reactions from gamers. While many said that they would need the controller in case of multiplayer games, others expressed shock and said that they would wait until prices of the latest games drop. Yet many other dished out rib-tickling comments and memes.

Woke up, sent some tweets about State of Play/accessories blog post, then took a nap.



Woke up again, Internet on fire about DualShock 4 not working for PS5 games. Yikes. — Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) August 3, 2020

Everyone's talking about the Dualshock 4 PS4 controller not being compatable with PS5 games, and I'm just here anxiously waiting for the PS5 price to drop. pic.twitter.com/0Kq7nG1PPP — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) August 3, 2020

Y’all really wanted to use a DualShock 4 on PS5? pic.twitter.com/y7Jb0GOPfa — ⛩ Charles of Tsushima ⛩ (@RealityPales) August 3, 2020

Obviously the console ships with a PS5 controller, but for multiplayer etc it would be great to have the option of using your existing controllers. — Lewie Procter (@LewieP) August 3, 2020

Dualshock 4 works with Ps5

Me: Woah that's pretty sick

But not with Ps5 games

Me: pic.twitter.com/TMug5TDlQD — ek (@CheesyMcSquezzy) August 3, 2020

Sony announcing that Dualshock 4 controllers will work for the Playstation 5...but not for PS5 Games...felt like a slap in the face pic.twitter.com/LR8RuWanYR — That's Controversial (@muchcontroversy) August 3, 2020

Will we be able to use dualshock 4 controllers for the PS5 ?

Sony: https://t.co/GSV23MRZom pic.twitter.com/653hM6pjSA — Abdulla 🍀 (@ragab_abdulla) August 3, 2020

At its PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event, the company unveiled the next-gen console and gave fans a sense of the lineup of the major game titles and some of the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives that will be available at the console launch and beyond. And with the gaming console finally set to launch in a few months, fans are starting to get more clarity on most of the games that will ultimately make it to the PlayStation 5.

PS5 games (PlayStation Exclusives)

This is a list of all the games that will be PS5 exclusives. It means that these games won't be available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X when it launches later this year, however, it is likely that some of the titles eventually make their way to PC.

Astro's Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Project Athia

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

