PS5 Games List: All The First-party And Third-party Games Coming To The Next-gen Console

Sony has already revealed several details on its upcoming gaming console, PlayStation 5. At its recent PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event, the company unveiled the next-gen console and gave fans a sense of the lineup of the major game titles and some of the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives that will be available at the console launch and beyond.

And with the gaming console finally set to launch in a few months, fans are starting to get more clarity on most of the games that will ultimately make it to the PlayStation 5. While there isn't much information on the exact PS5 launch lineup this fall, we have compiled a fairly comprehensive list of all the games that have been confirmed to arrive on PlayStation 5 till date. However, you should note that most of the PS5 games release dates haven't been confirmed.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Release Date: Review, Cross-gen Support For PS5 & Other Details

PS5 games (PlayStation Exclusives)

This is a list of all the games that will be PS5 exclusives. It means that these games won't be available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X when it launches later this year, however, it is likely that some of the titles eventually make their way to PC.

Astro's Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Project Athia

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Also Read | How To Change Your Gamertag On Xbox App, Online, And Xbox One Console?

PS4 games on PS5

In this list, we have all the games that will be playable on the PlayStation 5 after its launch. Some of the titles have been confirmed to arrive on the PlayStation 4 later, however, they will playable on the PS5 due to the consoles backwards compatibility with its predecessor. There are also a few titles that will be released on PlayStation 4, and an enhanced version of the game will be launched on PS5 when it comes out during Holiday 2020. The list also contains a few third-party games that will be available across multiple platforms.

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

CHORUS

Control

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

Dirt 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Ghost of Tsushima

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall

Gods & Monsters

Goodbye Volcano High

Gothic

Grand Theft Auto V

Hitman III

In The Sound Mind

JETT: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Outriders

Paradise Lost

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Quantum Error

Resident Evil Village

Roots of Pacha

Scarlet Nexus

Starfield

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Solar Ash

STRAY

The Last of Us Part II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tribes of Midgard

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Warframe

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9

Also Read | How To Get A Goose On IPhone: An Easy 10-step Guide To Get This Bird On Screen

Also Read | Amazon PS5 Leak Reveals Price And Release Date For Both Standard And Digital Editions

Image credits: PlayStation