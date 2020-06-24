Last Updated:

PS5 Games List: All The First-party And Third-party Games Coming To The Next-gen Console

Sony unveiled a number of new titles coming to the PS5 at its reveal event two weeks ago, and now the full library of PS5 games is starting to take shape.

PS5 games

Sony has already revealed several details on its upcoming gaming console, PlayStation 5. At its recent PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event, the company unveiled the next-gen console and gave fans a sense of the lineup of the major game titles and some of the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives that will be available at the console launch and beyond.

And with the gaming console finally set to launch in a few months, fans are starting to get more clarity on most of the games that will ultimately make it to the PlayStation 5. While there isn't much information on the exact PS5 launch lineup this fall, we have compiled a fairly comprehensive list of all the games that have been confirmed to arrive on PlayStation 5 till date. However, you should note that most of the PS5 games release dates haven't been confirmed.

PS5 games (PlayStation Exclusives)

This is a list of all the games that will be PS5 exclusives. It means that these games won't be available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X when it launches later this year, however, it is likely that some of the titles eventually make their way to PC.

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Project Athia
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PS4 games on PS5

In this list, we have all the games that will be playable on the PlayStation 5 after its launch. Some of the titles have been confirmed to arrive on the PlayStation 4 later, however, they will playable on the PS5 due to the consoles backwards compatibility with its predecessor. There are also a few titles that will be released on PlayStation 4, and an enhanced version of the game will be launched on PS5 when it comes out during Holiday 2020. The list also contains a few third-party games that will be available across multiple platforms.

  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Battlefield 6
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Chivalry 2
  • CHORUS
  • Control
  • Cris Tales
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Destiny 2
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Dirt 5
  • Dustborn
  • Dying Light 2
  • FIFA 21
  • Fortnite
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • GhostWire: Tokyo
  • Godfall
  • Gods & Monsters
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Gothic
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Hitman III
  • In The Sound Mind
  • JETT: The Far Shore
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Little Devil Inside
  • Lords of the Fallen 2
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • MicroMan
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm
  • Outriders
  • Paradise Lost
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Quantum Error
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Roots of Pacha
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Starfield
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
  • Solar Ash
  • STRAY
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Pathless
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • Warframe
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • WRC 9

