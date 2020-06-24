PS5 Games List: All The First-party And Third-party Games Coming To The Next-gen Console

Quick links:
Sony has already revealed several details on its upcoming gaming console, PlayStation 5. At its recent PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event, the company unveiled the next-gen console and gave fans a sense of the lineup of the major game titles and some of the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives that will be available at the console launch and beyond.
And with the gaming console finally set to launch in a few months, fans are starting to get more clarity on most of the games that will ultimately make it to the PlayStation 5. While there isn't much information on the exact PS5 launch lineup this fall, we have compiled a fairly comprehensive list of all the games that have been confirmed to arrive on PlayStation 5 till date. However, you should note that most of the PS5 games release dates haven't been confirmed.
Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Release Date: Review, Cross-gen Support For PS5 & Other Details
This is a list of all the games that will be PS5 exclusives. It means that these games won't be available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X when it launches later this year, however, it is likely that some of the titles eventually make their way to PC.
Also Read | How To Change Your Gamertag On Xbox App, Online, And Xbox One Console?
In this list, we have all the games that will be playable on the PlayStation 5 after its launch. Some of the titles have been confirmed to arrive on the PlayStation 4 later, however, they will playable on the PS5 due to the consoles backwards compatibility with its predecessor. There are also a few titles that will be released on PlayStation 4, and an enhanced version of the game will be launched on PS5 when it comes out during Holiday 2020. The list also contains a few third-party games that will be available across multiple platforms.
Also Read | How To Get A Goose On IPhone: An Easy 10-step Guide To Get This Bird On Screen
Also Read | Amazon PS5 Leak Reveals Price And Release Date For Both Standard And Digital Editions
Image credits: PlayStation