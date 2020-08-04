Sony WF-1000XM3 Launched In India; Price, Specifications And Other Details

Sony has launched its True Wireless Earbuds, Sony WF-1000XM3 in India. The Sony WF-1000XM3 price is Rs. 19,990. However, its introductory price is Rs. 17,990 which will be applicable for 10 days. Further these earphones will be on sale from August 6. Here are some specifications of the Sony Wireless earbuds according to Sony India’s website:

Sony Wireless earbuds specifications:

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds have a QN1e processor. This processor helps the True Wireless Earbuds to enable noise cancellation. Further, they also have dynamic drivers measuring about 6 mm. On the other hand, the frequency response range of the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds is 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

If one turns on the noise cancellation mode, these earbuds offer six hours of music playback. However, if one turns off the noise cancellation mode, these earbuds offer eight hours of music playback. The True Wireless Earbuds come with a case which offers three additional charges with a 24 hours’ battery life per charge cycle. Further, the earbud case can be charged with a USB Type-C charger. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is NFC-enabled which helps in fast-pairing. Android and iPhone users can customize the True Wireless Earbuds on the Sony Headphones Connect app.

These earphones are also equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX. The Enhancement Engine will help to provide High-Resolution audio quality. This will be done by compressing digital music files. Further, its Bluetooth has a 5.0 connectivity option. The True Wireless Earbuds also has features like a location recognizer and a sense engine. Further, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds can detect various human activities like walking and travelling.

Competition, Performance and other models:

The above specifications make the True Wireless Earbuds a competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro as well as to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Both of these models cost about Rs. 25,000. As of last month, Sony was out with 2 earphone models in India. These included the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 true wireless earphones. While the WF-SP800N earphones are priced at Rs. 18,990, the WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 9,990. However, the new Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are Sony’s flagship true wireless headphones. Just like the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds also have a noise cancellation feature.

All images sourced from Sony’s Official website