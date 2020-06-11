Sony PS5 Console Specifications: Everything To Know About The Latest 120Hz Console

Sony is all set to debut its latest PS5 which will feature a next-generation console. Sony had given away a few details about the upcoming PS5 earlier through various social media posts and on their official website which lists the latest PS5 as the 'Future of Gaming'. Though it is sure that the latest console being introduced by Sony will be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, concrete information about the specifications they house have not been made public. However, there have been a number of leaks that have hinted towards a powerful system. Below are some of the rumoured features which the PS5 console will sport -

Sony PS5 console details

Sony has surprisingly forthright with the new information of their console. The company had previously confirmed that PlayStation 5 will contain an AMD chip which will be based on a CPU of the third-generation Ryzen. The latest PS% will boast eight-cores of the seven-nanometer Zen 2 microchip. The console will also support 8K gameplay, but that will predominantly depend upon the TV screen used while gaming. The console will house a storage capacity of a custom 825 GB SSD which will be coupled with

Graphics are being helmed by a custom variant of Radeon's Navi line. These customised graphic chips will support also support ray-tracing, a popular trend which is catching up with movies and video games. PS5 is also expected to support full 3D Audio which will also be supported by the ray-tracing technique.

There were various speculations around PS5 not having a physical disc drive and choosing the route taken by Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. But that is not the case here and the console will feature a physical disc drive, so gamers will be able to run and by physical discs for their PS5. The PS5 discs will reportedly have a capacity of 100 GB and the console will be able to easily support 4K Blu-Rays. One of the key features of PS5 will also be its capability to support 4K visuals at a frame rate of 120 Hz. 120 Hz is double the rate of a standard HD television and thus will require users to ensure that their televisions can support such a high frame rate.

