How Much Was The PS4 At Launch And What Will Be The Price Of Sony PS5?

The new PS5 is all set to release worldwide in an online launch event. Due to the launch of the latest console, the price of PS4 has been decreased. It is expected that PS5 will have a much better gaming performance and interface than PS4. The PS5 launch event date in India is on June 12, 2020, 1:30 AM IST. During this launch event, Sony is reportedly going to introduce the Horizon Zero Dawn 2 game. Here are some details about PS4 and the upcoming PS5.

ALSO READ | Can You Play PS4 Games On PS5? Is PS5 Backwards Compatible?

Sony PS4 price at launch

Sony PS4 was priced at ₹39,999 in India and at $399 dollars in the US. The price of the PS4 console is now ₹25,000 in India without any games bought with it. The console was also on sale previously but many people considered waiting for PS5 instead. Reportedly, it is said that gamers can play some PS4 games on PS5 as the upcoming console would not be a digital-only machine. However, the upcoming PS5 will be way expensive compared to the last edition.

ALSO READ | PS4 7.51 System Update Patch Notes: New Firmware Update Improves System Performance

How much will PS5 cost?

As per reports, the upcoming next-generation console will reportedly be priced at ₹50,000 in India and at $450 dollars in the US. Sony has not confirmed the price of its upcoming console yet, although the exact price of the same will be revealed in the launch event. Anybody can watch PS5 launch event as it will be streamed live on Playstation Official Youtube Channel as well as on Twitch. There is a lot of excitement among the audience for the upcoming PS5 console.

ALSO READ | PS4 Names For Pro Gamers: Creative And All Time Best PS4 Gamertags

How to make sure that you do not miss the live event?

To make sure that you do not miss the live event all you need to do is click the YouTube video below and click on "set a reminder" for the event. By this method, you will get notified when the event is live and you can enjoy the live stream at home. The video is also available in various other languages.

ALSO READ | PS5 Pre Order Details: How Much Does The New PS5 Console Cost?

How to pre-order PS5?

It is now possible to sign up for email notifications concerning PS5 pre-orders on Playstation's official website. You will get notified when PS5 will be available. As per reports, there might be only limited stocks of the console and if you want to get it, you have to make sure that you keep visiting various other online websites also like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and so on.