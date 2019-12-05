Is PS5 Going To Release With Marvel's Avengers Game? Read More To Know

Sony Playstation 5 is going to launch sometime soon but fans are awaiting an official announcement regarding the same. It is going to be a powerhouse gaming console and fans are thrilled to gain hands-on experience. Apart from that, the console will also come up with immersive games for next-generation PlayStation users to enjoy. However, Sony has confirmed that they would not launch PS5 before May 2020. Meanwhile, let us look at the games which are going to come in the upcoming years.

Fascinating games coming out in upcoming years

GTA VI

It has been almost six years since GTA V was launched. Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 last year which was also one of the greatest games. Currently, there is no news about the upcoming GTA VI but fans are expecting the game to come out during November 2020.

Marvel's Avengers

The upcoming action-adventure game is the first game Crystal Dynamics is going to come out with after their projects related to the Tomb Raider. The game is based on Marvel Comics' superhero team Avengers. The game will release in 2020 for Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Check out the trailer until then.

Watch Dogs Legion

The previous versions of the game were based on ethical hacking and different missions across the city. It will be interesting to know what will Watch Dogs Legion come up with. After the success of Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft is going to release another upgraded version which is Watch Dogs Legion. The game will release in 2020. This will be the third instalment of Watch Dogs series. Here is the trailer of the upcoming game.

