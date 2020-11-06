Should You Upgrade To IOS 14.2? Pros And Cons Of The New Update Explained

iOS 14 has been out for some time and has introduced a new way people interact with their iPhone devices and even the way their iPhone looks and feels. However, it came with a number of issues in the initial build which caused the devices to slow down and juice up heavier on the battery, resulting in lower battery life. To some extent, battery integration has been made better with the following updates, the iOS 14 still has been facing a number of issues. With the latest iOS 14.2 patch, users might be wondering if they should upgrade their devices or hold back for a while before they should do it. Check it out below:

Should you upgrade to iOS 14.2?

It is essential to know the iOS 14 pros and cons before hitting the 'Download Now' button. However, the cons this time around are leaning harder than the pros. Users have reported that they are experiencing an issue in downloading the new update itself. Users have shared that after upgrading, they're experiencing UI Lag, AirPlay issues, Face ID issues, and even Touch ID issues in the previous generation of iPhones. One of the common issues faced by iOs users, on the other hand, has been the inclusion of widgets. The well-advertised widgets of the iOS 14 are actually still sluggish and lagging in real-time usage. The issues have been consistent ever since the first version of the iOS 14 had made its way officially.

The good parts about the iOS 14.2 upgrade have been the inclusion of wallpapers and emojis. While emojis and wallpapers will not make up for the loss of having a sluggish phone, it will surely make the overall aesthetics of the device look better subjectively. The upgrade is big this time around, clocking in at a size of 800 MB. Users are always advised by Apple to do each and every upgrade sent out by them. However, if getting new emojis and wallpapers is not an absolute requirement to a certain user, then he/she/they can wait out for another update to roll out, which hopefully will be better than iOS 14.2.

