Realme Confirms Two Additional Features In Company's First Wireless Earbuds

Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed two new features in its all-new Realme Buds Air. The device is the company’s first wireless earbuds that will make its debut in India on December 17. Earlier, the company teased the audience with its specifications and there were several leaked reports of its price as well. Its latest features have been confirmed in a teaser posted in the company's Twitter handle.

New features

Two features were confirmed in the new Realme teaser. It showed that Realme Buds Air will come with a “seamless connection’’. The wireless earbuds will connect automatically when users pop up the case. Realme Buds Air will also come with touch controls on both the air buds as seen in the teaser. Users can double-tap to play and pause music on the Realme Buds Air. Take a look.

Check out the #realme fans experience #TrueWireless sound and #RealSeamless connection as they explore all the features of #realmeBudsAir. Stay tuned, there’s more to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/M3KAiIEmem — realme (@realmemobiles) December 13, 2019

Other features and expected price

Earlier, the company spread a word about its wireless charging for its wireless earbuds. Realme Buds Air comes with wireless charging support and is compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger. These earbuds will be available in three colour options- White, black and a bright yellow. It will also be one of the most affordable wireless earbuds with wireless charging support. According to an accidental Flipkart listing – now removed – the Realme Buds Air will cost Rs 4,999. The device is also said to come with built-in voice assistant support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and more. Moreover, it will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and pack a 12mm bass boost driver. Besides this, the Realme X2 smartphone is also scheduled to launch on the same day. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a 64-megapixel quad camera, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support.

