AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams Walkthrough: Check Out This AC Valhalla World Event Here

AC Valhalla is not just one of the top Assassin Creed Games, it is also one of the best in class Action-RPG games too. The introduction of the game to the nextgen consoles has also been a widely appreciated move. AC Valhalla allows the players to escape in a world filled with Norse Folklore, exciting and dangerous adventures, amazing characters as friends or enemies, and a journey every Viking longs for. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams Walkthrough.

AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams Walkthrough

AC Valhalla Crushed dreams is one of the world events that players will come across in their excursion. World events are small mission where the player mostly hast to deliver an item or a message to a character. AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams is a similar type of World event, where the players need to find a note that instructs them about their task.

In AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams the players will find a note that contains a ring, this note will also consist of information that informs Eivors about the Demise of someone’s husband. His wife lives in Picheringa, which is a village not too far from the location of the note.

The players will have to then find the wife of the husband in Picheringa. The players can find the wife in the marketplace of the village, once they find her, they need to inform her about the demise of her husband. They can also choose if they want to hand over the ring or not, either way, this quest will get over after the conversation with the wife is done.

AC Odyssey Goat’s Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location:

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone-made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle Clue

Clue: Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

