R6 Flores Loadout Details: Ubisoft Introduces R6's First Gay Character

During the Year 6 reveal, Ubisoft announced a new Rainbow Six Siege character called Flores who is going to be the first gay personality in the game. However, players who are waiting for Flores and his explosive loadout will have to wait until the Crimson Heist begins for R6 Siege. Although there is actually no official start date revealed yet, Ubisoft has promised players that the event is coming soon. So, many players are wondering about the R6 Flores loadout. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Ubisoft announces a new R6 operator, Flores!

The Crimson Heist season will bring a new R6 gay operator that is going to be a 2-speed 2-armour attacker. His flexibility is commended by many fans as Flores is capable of managing several roles at a time. He boasts a pretty cool signature move called Ratero gadget that is going to be a handy tool for Defenders in the game. Flores' explosives are capable of attaching to surfaces and blowing holes indestructible walls.

R6 Flores loadout

So, let's get to the most important point! As we all know that Flores is good at explosives and he has Ratero drones. This means that the rest of the loadout must complement the drones. You have a wide range of choices between stun grenades or a claymore for the secondary gadget. Also, as a primary weapon, Flores will have an AR-33 assault rifle or SR-25 marksman rifle. The GSH-18 will come as the backup weapon. You must be aware that Flores is going to be a 2-speed 2-armour attacker. However, that is all we know so far, fans will get to know more as the new Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist season is revealed. And, To immediately get access to Flores, you will need to have the premium Battle Pass. However, patient players will be able to purchase Flores with Renown or R6 credits after two weeks. Many players are actually impressed the way Ubisoft decided to add an R6 gay character with such cool abilities.

