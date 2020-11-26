Xbox Series X Restock Details: When Will The Console Come Back To Stores?

Interested buyers who could not get their hands on the latest Xbox gaming consoles may have a window to get it during the Black Friday sales. Xbox Series X sold out pretty much under a few minutes they went live on Amazon and other retail portals. However, there was no confirmation about the Xbox Series X restock yet as fans were looking to score the highly anticipated console. Whereas, people who could not buy the latest PS5 consoles which are getting difficult to acquire day by day due to heightened demand and less supply, also turned to the Xbox Series X/S in hopes to get that instead. Read below to know when the Xbox Series X will make its way to online and offline shopping platforms -

Xbox Series X restock

As of now, being able to order the Xbox Series X has been a difficult task for many. It was just on November 25, 2020, that Walmart declared they have restocked the latest console which went out of stock under 2 minutes. Apparently, the PS5 stock was sold out before some hopeful buyers could even load the landing page of ordering the console. However, all hope is not lost as several stores are gearing up for yet another Xbox Series X sale which will be taking place around Black Friday. Users need to note Walmart Xbox Series X restock has been sold out as of now and there is no update about them stocking the consoles yet again.

GameStop has confirmed that it will be having the Xbox Series X and S consoles in stores only during the Black Friday sale. The GameStop stores will be opening up at 7 Am local time across the USA. While it is an opportunity for interested people to buy the latest console, they might have to call up their respective GameSpot stores before to check availability. As of now, it is unclear whether Target will be having the Xbox Series X during Black Friday. Best Buy has already revealed that they won't be having any Xbox Series X consoles until 2021.

