Xbox Series X Problems: Learn About The Problems Faced By Microsoft's Next-gen Console

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S have already hit the stores. The demand for this NextGen console has been equal to its competitor Sony’s PS5. But that isn’t the only thing similar to the PS5 for Microsoft’s new console. Just like the PS5, Xbox Series X has been experiencing its own set of problems. People have been asking what these Xbox Series X problems are.

Also read: When Will Xbox Series X Restock? Excess Demand Leads To Delay In Delivery

Also read: LeBron James Shows Off New Xbox Series X Bundle Pack In Instagram Video: Watch

Xbox Series X Problems

Xbox Series X is has been released not even a week ago. Tech products in their earlier stages face a lot of issues. Most of these issues are software related and can be fixed by patches. Some of these are hardware issue which is much more difficult to tackle. Here are the Xbox Series X problems players are facing:

Randomly Shutting Down

The Xbox Series X’s number one issue is that it randomly switches off in the middle of a game. This is experienced most when the game is started, but the console can switch off at any time. No one knows the reason for this issue.

4K Xbox Series X issues

In the next-gen consoles, everyone wants the highest level of visuals in the game. Xbox Series X is facing an issue when the players connect the HDMI 2.1 to run the game at 4K 120Hz, an error message saying “corrupted image” is shown. This issue can be fixed by restarting the console.

Xbox Series X weird sounds

The players have noticed that new consoles make weird sounds such as clicking while it's running. Players have assumed that this issue has been caused due to a problematic disk drive in the Xbox Series X.

Quick Resume

One of the selling points for the Xbox Series X has been the quick resume feature, but it seems that it only works properly with certain games. Players are hoping this issue will be tackled with a patch from Microsoft.

Xbox Smoking issue

Many people have seen the popular video of smoke coming out of the Xbox Series X. Many believe that this a troll by users and they are actually blowing vape smoke into the Xbox Series X to make it look like it's smoking. Xbox has issued a tweet warning people to not blow vape smoke into the Xbox Series X as it will lead to other issues. Xbox Tweeted, “We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X.”

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

Also read: Xbox Series X Pre Orders Delayed By Amazon Till December 31 For Some Users

Also read: Apple TV App Set To Release On Xbox Series X|S And PS5 Consoles