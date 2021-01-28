Xbox Series X Restock Shortage; CEO Nadella Says Supply Will Continue To Be Limited

The release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was one of the biggest events in the gaming industry. The next-generation gaming consoles has received much love and positive reviews from the gaming community. It offers a solid 12 teraflops of computing power and comes with a wide array of other interesting features. However, Microsoft is not able to provide enough stock when it comes to its newly launched consoles. That is the reason why many are wondering about Xbox Series X restock details. If you have been wondering about the same, then we have quite disheartening new.

Xbox Series X restock may not happen anytime soon

Players have been hoping to pick one of the latest next-gen consoles by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X and S consoles and selling them to other buyers for a major profit. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both consoles (Xbox Series X/ S and PS5).

However, yesterday that is January 27, 2021, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told investors during an earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha, that Xbox Series X and S supply will continue to be limited. Meaning that Xbox Series X restock shortage will not end anytime soon. However, nor the CEO or any executive from Microsoft has given any details about when the consoles will be more readily available. Nadella said: "In Gaming, we expect continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox series X and S that will still be constrained by supply."

There is no doubt that COVID-19 and high demand are creating huge problems for Microsoft in providing the next-gen consoles to Xbox players. According to CEO Satya Nadella, the launch of Xbox series X and S was the biggest Microsoft console launch ever. Players who were not yet able to buy Xbox consoles will be able to get them sooner.

