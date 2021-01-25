Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Not Getting Multiplayer Update? Know Details

Call of Duty is a well-known franchise with numerous fans around the world. Activision, who is the developer behind the games rolling out in the Call of Duty game series, has extensively released a new game called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. However, many players are wondering about if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer update. If you are wondering about COD Leaks related to Modern Warfare 2. Then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting a Multiplayer update?

It is time when players must think if their favourite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a Multiplayer update or not. Activision has not done justice with MW2 fans as all the other games have gotten a remastered version with multiplayer capabilities. However, it seems that it is not going to happen anytime soon,

According to Tom Henderson's Tweet (a renown Call of Duty insider), the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered version with a multiplayer update is "not happening anytime soon." He was asked about this on Twiter by many COD fans. Henderson did not say much about it and it is also not sure if it was a piece of inside information or his personal opinion. But, one must not forget that he always been a part of the equation.

Activision has always kept it shut when it comes to COD leaks, rumours or reports. However, for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans, it is a huge setback. In the past, the developer has released Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with integration to COD Warzone linking both the games' progress with one another. Apart from this, the organisation has also rolled out Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare remastered with both the campaign and the multiplayer, but COD Modern Warfare 2 only got its campaign remastered without any multiplayer update. And now, after hearing what Tom Henderson said, we are not sure if that is happening anytime soon.

