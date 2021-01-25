Best Quickscope Class In Cold War: Learn How To Quickscope In The Game

The recently released COD Cold War is one of the best Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise editions. It is integrated with Call of Duty: Warzone which means that the progressions are now going to be linked in both the games including the new Battle Pass system. Players who unlock new weapons or anything in Black Ops Cold War, it will also be unlocked in Warzone and vice versa.

However, what is more interesting is that the weapons listed in the game can be unlocked and enjoyed in both games without breaking any extra sweat, and knowing this has excited many players. Nevertheless, numerous players are wondering about the best Quickscope Class in Cold War. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Best Quickscope Class in Cold War

Warzone is one of the leading survival games which allows multiple players to enter in a single match. With so many enemies to counter, the developer made it easier for players to quick scope in the game. So, to increase your chances of victory, you must be aware of the best Quickscope Class in Cold War. Below is the list of the best Quickscope loadout and attachment that you will need for better shooting in the game.

Pelington Quickscope Class

Muzzle - Stabilizer .308

Barrel - 26.5 Tiger Team

Magazine - 7 RND Speed Mag

Handle - Airborne Elastic Wrap or Speed Tape

Stock - Raider Pad or CQB Pad

How to Quickscope in Cold War?

Quickscoping in Cold War can be easy and difficult at the same time. Easy, if you are ready to learn how to perfect the talent, and hard if you think you will be the best right away. All you need to do to perfect Quickscoping in Cold War is practice and get the most comfortable attachments for you. Also, do not forget to pick up snipers that you are able to handle easier than others. So how to Quickscope, just lead with your crosshairs and align your enemy in the middle of them. Once done, pull the left trigger to aim down your scope. Now, as soon as you see the crosshairs on your scope, press the right trigger to fire.

