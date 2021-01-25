Xbox Head Phil Spencer Apologizes On Twitter For Xbox Live Gold Pricing Changes

Xbox is undeniably one of the most popular gaming consoles in the market, especially after the recent release of Xbox Series X and S. On January 25, 2021, Microsoft decided to raise the price of Xbox Live Gold which raised the pricing from $60 a year to $120 a year. This announcement was later witnessed a furious response from the gaming community around the world and so, the organisation decided to drop off the plans instantly.

Xbox Head Phil Spencer issued an apology to all that were affected

Microsoft after the big announcement for Xbox Live Gold decided to reverse the decision in less than 24 hours. Later, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer went on Twitter to apologize for a decision that may have caused any inconvenience to the Xbox users. He wrote: "Apologies for every angst and emotions this may have caused today for our customers. As always we appreciate your feedback. This is a good learning opportunity for us and we will learn from it." The organisation took back the decision on January 23, 2021, on the same day, the change in the Xbox Live Gold prices were announced.

Microsoft's decision to take away the new plan has not only helped the organisation from tackling the unforeseen negative attention but it has also left a mark on the fans. It is quite clear that the organisation has never failed to keep up with its reputation which can be seen as a USP. To provide more to its users, Microsoft has also decided to make free-to-play games like Fortnite available without requiring Xbox Live Gold.

So, when it comes to Xbox Live Gold pricing, plyers can now rest assured, especially for a year. Meaning that players will be able to enjoy Microsoft's services in just $60 a year for the time being. In February 2021, Xbox Live Gold will offer free Games which includes Gears 5, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, and more. The Xbox Series S costs Rs. 34,990 in India, $299 in the US, £249 in the UK whereas Xbox Series X is priced at Rs. 49990 in India and $499 in the US.

