Xbox Wireless Headset Price, Release Date, Specs & Pre-order Details

Xbox fans are going to be amazed because the organisation is about to launch its official wireless headset. So, you can get the new Xbox Wireless Headset and use it along with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. You can surely expect the upcoming wireless headset to offer incredible sound quality and great connectivity. If you have been wondering about the Xbox Wireless Headset price and release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Xbox Wireless Headset Price

The newly announced Xbox Wireless Headset can be used on any supportive devices including the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. The headset is priced at $99.99 in the US approximately Rs. 7,300. The Microsoft product can be pre-ordered on Amazon from today onwards.

Xbox Wireless Headset release date

The Xbox Wireless Headset is set to launch on March 16, 2021, at the price of $99.99 in the US. The official Xbox Wire post reads: "We embraced spatial sound processing by including custom audio hardware to offload audio processing from the CPU, dramatically improving the accessibility, quality, and performance of these experiences."

Xbox Wireless Headset specifications and features

The newly announced headsets by the organisation can be paired simultaneously with a phone via Bluetooth (Bluetooth 4.2) and Xbox console. With dual beamforming microphone elements, the headset will be able to differentiate between speech and other sounds and provide users with clear sound, voice isolation tuning, and a toggled auto-mute feature. According to Xbox, the wireless headset will offer 4 hours of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging, and 15 hours of battery life with 3 hours of charging time. There are a USB Type-C port and an internal lithium-ion battery. They have a response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It weighs 312 grams.

The mic of the Xbox Wireless Headset has a bendable boom design and an LED indicator that helps you know if the mic is on or off. The headset has various buttons such as the mute button, power/ pair button, a dial on the left earcup for game/ chat balance, and a dial on the right earcup for controlling the volume. Users can adjust equaliser settings, auto-mute, LED brightness, bass boost, and mic-monitoring settings through the Xbox Accessories app. Xbox Wireless Headset