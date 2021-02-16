How To Enable 2FA On Rocket League? Rocket League Update 1.93 Patch Notes

Psyonix has rolled out a new patch update for its vehicular soccer game Rocket League. The new Rocket League 1.93 update is live on all platforms and it focuses on mandating a 2FA security to its players. This new addition to the game adds another layer of security to trading within the game. However, many players are wondering about how to enable the Rocket League 2 Factor Authentication. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to enable 2FA on Rocket League?

To enable the Rocket League 2 Factor Authentication, first, you need to go to the ACCOUNT page.

Now, click the PASSWORD & SECURITY tab.

From there you will find a 2FA option under the TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION header, just click on it.

Then, you need to choose between; Enable Authenticator app, Enable SMS Authentication or Enable Email Authentication.

Many players opt for an authenticator app to start using the newly added Rocket league 2FA update. So, there are some common authenticator apps which players can be found in your mobile device app store, have a look below -

Google Authenticator

LastPass Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator

Authy

Rocket League update 1.93 Patch Notes

Rocket League 2 Factor Authentication ( 2FA )

Starting with v1.93, players that want to participate in player-to-player trading must have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games Account

Learn how to enable 2FA on your Epic Games Account here

Learn how to upgrade a platform account to a full Epic Games Account here

The first trade you execute after enabling 2FA may take longer than normal to process (about 30 seconds). Subsequent trades should process normally

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing split-screen players from matchmaking in Competitive Playlist

“Invite to party” option in Friends List now displays properly for all players

Fixed lighting on Forbidden Temple

Removed animations added to the Playlist Menu in the last update

Fixed a bug causing the ball to turn invisible in Spectator Mode when using Fly Cam

